Wizards to host 2024 NBA Draft Party Presented by Robinhood

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards are inviting fans to join them for their 2024 NBA Draft Party presented by Robinhood on Wednesday, June 26, at Capital One Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m. Washington holds the 2nd, 26th and 51st overall selections in the NBA Draft.

The party is free and open to the public. All fans must claim a free ticket to attend this event by visiting washingtonwizards.com/draftparty.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will take home a Wizards branded pennant flag and a Wizards NBA Draft Party themed t-shirt courtesy of Robinhood. The party will be hosted by Wizards in-game hosts Britt Waters and Dennis T. Wizards radio broadcasters Dave Johnson and Glenn Consor will also provide commentary and insight throughout the night while DJ Heat and DJ Jealousy, along with the Wizards Dancers, G-Wiz, and 202 Crew will entertain fans.

On the concourse, fans will be able to stock up on all their Wizards merchandise and team gear needs, including jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and bobbleheads with the Wizards Summer Sale located at sections 105 through 107. Proceeds will benefit the MSE Foundation.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Wizards alumni Harvey Grant, Etan Thomas, Jason Smith, and Phil Chenier. In addition, Washington Mystics first-round draft pick, Aaliyah Edwards, will be in attendance to sign autographs for fans. Wizards Dancers and G-Wiz will also be available for photos.

In addition, Wizards fans 18+ will have a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, courtesy of Robinhood Markets. Terms and conditions apply.

Fans will also enjoy numerous activations on the concourse prior to the draft, including balloon artists, face painters, a free summer haircut and signature nail station, pop-a-shot, a photobooth, and gaming stations. Adoptable puppies will be on-site for meet-and-greets through the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Wizards season ticket members will have exclusive access to a special VIP area featuring complimentary food and drinks and visits from Grant, Thomas, Smith, and Chenier.