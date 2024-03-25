Wizards to Celebrate Pride Night on March 29

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host their annual Pride Night game presented by Giant Food on Friday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m. when the Detroit Pistons come to Capital One Arena.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy a pregame block party at District E powered by Ticketmaster from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Giant will host a special happy hour with Pride koozies and Pride souvenir cups given out to the first 100 fans. Food and drink specials include a $9 Japanese whiskey ‘Peak Bloom’ cherry blossom-inspired cocktail and $10 select appetizers.

SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), a non-profit organization that supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region that seeks to create opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy will be in attendance to provide information on their organization and how those in the DMV can support the LGBTQ+ community. Human Rights Campaign, a non-profit that strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and ensure fundamental fairness and equality for all will also be on site.

Throughout the game, LED signage and logos will be displayed in Pride flag-themed colors and the 202 Crew, Wiz Dancers, and Wiz Kidz will all wear Pride gear.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSEF) will donate $10,000 to SMYAL. In addition, Giant will also donate $5,000, and a $15,000 check presentation will take place during the third quarter. Additionally, net proceeds from the March 29 50/50 raffle will also benefit SMYAL. For more information on the 50/50 raffle, visit https://www.monumentalfoundation.org/5050 or to purchase tickets online, click here.