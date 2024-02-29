Wizards to Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host International Women’s Night presented by GDIT in celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, at 7:00 p.m. when the Charlotte Hornets come to Capital One Arena.

In celebration of the night, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Wizards-branded belt bag (photo attached). The team will also collect and donate any gently-used professional women’s spring clothing to Suited for Change. Donation bins will be located at F Street, the Capital One Card Holder entrance, and the Gallery Place entrances. For more information on Suited for Change, please visit https://www.suitedforchange.org.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSEF) is donating $10,000 to Calvary Women’s Services, a nonprofit dedicated to serving women experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C. In addition, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis will match MSEF’s $10,000 donation, and a $20,000 check presentation will take place during the third quarter of the game. This past January, Calvary’s main housing program suffered water and smoke damages following a gas explosion next door. Additionally, net proceeds from the March 8 50/50 raffle will benefit Calvary Women’s Services. To learn more about Calvary Women’s Services visit https://www.calvaryservices.org/about/ and for more information on the 50/50 raffle visit MounmentalFoundation.org/5050 or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Throughout the game, International Women’s Day animation will be displayed on all LED signage and a ‘Get to Know Your Wizards’ video will feature players discussing influential women in their lives. The Wiz Kids will also perform a new BarbieTM inspired routine.