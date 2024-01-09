Wizards Sign Hamidou Diallo to 10-Day Contract

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Hamidou Diallo to a 10-day contract.
Diallo (6-5, 202) joins Washington after beginning the year with the Capital City Go-Go (the Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate), where he has averaged 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting .521 from the field in 20 total (showcase + regular season) games (16 starts). The Kentucky product has scored in double figures on 18 occasions for the Go-Go and totaled a season-high 30 points (12-17 FG) to go along with eight assists and six rebounds on Nov. 27 at Raptors 905.
The five-year pro has appeared in 263 career games (44 starts) for the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, holding averages of 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game on .495 percent shooting from the field.
A native of Queens, New York, Diallo was selected by Brooklyn with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.