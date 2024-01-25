Wizards Name Brian Keefe Interim Head Coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger announced today that Brian Keefe has been named interim head coach of the Washington Wizards for the remainder of the season.

Keefe was named the Wizards’ lead assistant in July after having spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. He brings over 17 seasons of coaching experience to Washington, including stints as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20 and 2007-14), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19), and New York Knicks (2014-16). Keefe began his NBA career as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs from 2005-07, helping the team win the 2007 NBA championship.