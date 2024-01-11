Wizards & Monumental Sports Network Host Annual "Basketball Day in the DMV" Presented by CarMax

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Monumental Sports Network have partnered to celebrate basketball in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area by hosting their second annual “Basketball Day in the DMV” presented by CarMax on January 20.

In addition, the Wizards will wear a special “Behan Strong” shooting shirt (attached) when the San Antonio Spurs come to Capital One Arena later that night to recognize and honor former St. John’s High School basketball coach Pat Behan as well as to continue to raise awareness on Behan’s courageous fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Behan was diagnosed with ALS in May 2022.

The shooting shirts worn by players will be auctioned off to raise money in Behan’s name, with all proceeds benefiting Compassionate Care. For more information on Coach Behan’s story, visit Behanstrong.com.

“Basketball Day in the DMV” will feature select boys and girls high school basketball games from teams throughout the DMV. Games will be broadcast live on Monumental Sports Network prior to the Wizards vs. Spurs game at 7:00 p.m. The broadcast schedule includes four games from the Capitol Hoops Challenge taking place at South Lakes High School in Reston, VA, as well as one game from Capital One Arena which will be played at 1:00 p.m.

Throughout the full slate of high school games, announcers include Christy Winters-Scott, Jimmy Patsos, Wes Hall and Chase Hughes.

High school basketball teams participating include Sandy Spring (MD), Good Counsel (MD), Largo (MD), South Lakes (VA), Bullis (MD), Holy Child (MD), St. John’s College (DC), Bishop O’Connell (VA) Hayfield (VA), and Patriot (VA). A full breakdown of the “Basketball Day in the DMV” schedule can be found below. For more information on how your high school basketball team can take part in the Wizards’ High School Series, email Robert Minnitte at rminnitte@monumentalsports.com.

Prior to the Wizards vs. Spurs game, fans can enjoy a performance of Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch at District E powered by Ticketmaster. Doors are open from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The performance will feature Noochie along with a live band and a DMV-based special guest. Food and drink specials include $6 Michelob ULTRAs and $10 select appetizers.

Fans wearing a youth basketball jersey to the game will receive a 10% discount at the Team Store. Those interested in attending the Wizards game and celebrating “Basketball Day in the DMV” can purchase tickets at https://www.nba.com/wizards/tickets-2.