Wizards Launch Full Boundary Stone Campaign on December 15

Washington, D.C. – On Friday, Dec. 15, when the team hosts the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena, the Wizards will launch their full City Edition campaign highlighting the District’s boundary stones. Washington has previously unveiled numerous Boundary Stone collaborations, activations and giveaways for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Pregame Block Party

Prior to the game, fans can head to District E powered by Ticketmaster from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the first Wizards x Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch collaboration. Noochie, a D.C. based rapper, began a concert series from the front porch of his D.C. home in March 2023. The series features a live band and guest performances to showcase the musical talent in the DMV area.

Food and drink specials include $8 holiday cocktails and $10 select appetizers. Alumni Michael Adams and Harvey Grant will also be in attendance to sign autographs.

Game Entertainment & Court

On Dec. 15, fans will get their first look at the new Boundary Stone inspired court. The new court will be used concurrently with the Boundary Stone uniform. A schedule of the remaining Boundary Stone themed games can be found below.

2023-24 Washington Wizards City Edition Home Games Game Opponent Friday, Dec. 15 Indiana Tuesday, Dec. 26 Orlando Wednesday, Dec. 27 Toronto Friday, Feb. 2 Miami Sunday, Feb. 4 Phoenix Sunday, Feb. 25 Cleveland Tuesday, Feb. 27 Golden State Sunday, Mar. 17 Boston Tuesday, Mar. 19 Houston Friday, Apr. 5 Portland Friday, Apr. 12 Chicago

The new City Edition court showcases the teal and patina colorway found on the Boundary Stone jersey, with the teal and patina effect bordering the court. The teal also fills in each key.

A diamond shape replaces the center circle and is a nod to the original 10 x 10-mile diamond boundary shape of the Nation’s Capital. Replacing the Wizards traditional center court ball logo is “The District of Colombia” written in an Old English Blackletter font to illustrate the typeface used on 18th century maps of the 1800s.

The court also features six distinct teal north star compasses to symbolize the survey instruments Benjamin Banneker and Andrew Ellicott used when surveying the plat of land that would become the District of Columbia. The Wizards’ City Edition logo is also displayed on each end of the court.

The team will also unveil their new Boundary Stone inspired intro video. To highlight the Wizards’ City Edition jerseys, a full in-arena LED takeover will be displayed in the Boundary Stone look. Wizards Dancers and entertainers will also wear Boundary Stone-inspired outfits.

Retail

The Wizards have launched a collaborative apparel partnership with local brand DC PROPER. The City Edition inspired collaboration will feature a t-shirt, hat and half-zip pullover. Additional collaborations with D.C. designers will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase their City Edition uniform at The Team Store or online by visiting shopwashwizards.com. Fan can also stock up on new Boundary Stone-inspired hoodies, t-shirts, and hats from Nike and New Era headwear.

Upcoming Boundary Stone Giveaways

Upcoming giveaways include a camo beanie in the Wizards City Edition colors for Military Night (Dec.15), a plush blanket featuring the Wizards’ City Edition logo (Dec. 26), a City Edition-inspired hat, designed by Tyus Jones (Dec. 27) and a Jordan Poole bobblehead courtesy of MedStar Health (Feb. 2).