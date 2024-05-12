Wizards land second overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Washington, D.C. – The NBA announced today that the Washington Wizards received the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft during today’s Draft Lottery in Chicago. The Wizards were represented onstage by guard/forward Bilal Coulibaly.

The Wizards, who had a 13.41% chance of getting the second overall pick, were originally slotted to pick second overall prior to the unveiling of the draft order.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on Wednesday, June 26 (First Round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Thursday, June 27 (Second Round) at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.