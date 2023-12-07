Wizards host Military Appreciation Night presented by Leidos on Dec. 15th

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Leidos on Friday, December 15, when the Indiana Pacers visit Capital One Arena. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m.

As part of the Wizards’ continued effort to celebrate and acknowledge those who have served, this season the Wizards have donated over 7,850 tickets to military veterans and their families. In honor of the night, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Wizards City Edition-themed camo beanie (attached).

Prior to the game, a Military Basketball Tournament featuring six military base recreational basketball teams will take place at Capital One Arena. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., fans can attend a pregame Block Party at District E powered by Ticketmaster. Food and drink specials include $8 holiday cocktails and $10 select appetizers. In addition, a special $10 Michelob ULTRA and sandwich combo will be available to service members showing a military ID. Alumni Michael Adams and Harvey Grant will also be in attendance.

Two service members from Joint Base Andrews will participate in the delivery of the game ball. During halftime, a military basketball scrimmage/mini “All-Star” style skills competition will take place with service members from Fort Belvoir.

Military members and supporters looking to attend the tournament and Wizards game that night can purchase tickets by visiting https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/WizMilitary24. Fans who purchase tickets through the link will receive a Wizards military challenge coin while supplies last.

In addition to Military Appreciation Night, the team will host the “Hoops for Troops All-Star Challenge” on Saturday, December 9, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Fort Belvoir, VA.

As part of the Wizards’ Season of Giving and to recognize and honor members of the military community, the Wizards will host an NBA All-Star Weekend-inspired event with a shooting and skills competition, three-point contest and “All-Star” game. The game will be coached by Wizards alumni Michael Adams and Harvey Grant.

Wizards in-game personality Dennis T, along with the Wizards Dancers and DJ G. Mills, will be on hand to entertain military personnel and their families. Those in attendance will have the chance to win Wizards-branded items and a t-shirt toss will take place during the game.