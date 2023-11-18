Wizards Host Cancer Awareness Night in Partnership with MedStar Health on Nov. 25

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host Cancer Awareness Night in partnership with MedStar Health on Saturday, Nov. 25, when the Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Tip off is 7:00 p.m.

Prior to the game, two MedStar Health patients who just entered remission will serve as co-captains and participate in the delivery of the game ball. They will also participate in a ringing of the bell ceremony at halftime. Ellen Kane, a cervical cancer survivor, will sing the national anthem.

During Wiz Countdown, MedStar Health’s director of Thoracic Oncology, Dr. Stephen Liu, will also provide fans with healthy lifestyle tips and talk about MedStar Health’s latest work in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment.

Throughout the game, a Cancer Awareness Night t-shirt toss will take place and cancer awareness “Did You Know?” trivia facts will run on LED screens to educate fans. Fans can also write positive messages for those battling cancer by filling out ‘I Fight For…’ signs. To commemorate the night, Wizards staff will wear Cancer Awareness Night buttons.