Wizards Celebrate the Start of Black History Month with Heart Health Awareness Night presented by MedStar Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will tip off Black History Month with “Heart Health Awareness Night” in partnership with MedStar Health on Friday, Feb. 2, when the Miami Heat come to Capital One Arena. The first 10,000 fans attending the game will receive a Jordan Poole Boundary Stone City Edition-themed bobblehead courtesy of MedStar Health (attached).

During the night, the Wizards will honor a health care professional on MedStar Health’s heart and vascular team who is making a difference in the DMV area. MedStar Health’s, Aubrey Grant, MD, an African American sports cardiologist, who speaks on and whose clinical interests include how race and implicit bias affect cardiovascular and sports healthcare, will also be interviewed prior to tip off. In recognition of the night, graphics will be displayed, and informational videos will be played to educate fans on the importance of heart health.

Various activations will take place throughout the game in partnership with MedStar Health, including special cardiologist and patient recognitions during halftime and a heart health awareness t-shirt toss giveaway. Fans will also get to watch a video of alums Harvey Grant and Michael Adams as they paid a visit to patients at MedStar Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Prior to the game, fans will be able to attend the Wizards’ pregame Block Party for a Black History Month tipoff celebration at District E powered by Ticketmaster from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will be treated to a performance of Noochie’s Live From the Front Porch featuring a DMV-based special guest.

Following the game, a 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance will take place as part of the Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series presented by Sprite featuring KRS-One, Chubb Rock, Kwame, Black Sheep, Nonchalant, Lady of Rage and Experience Unlimited (EU). Fans can enjoy a celebration that will honor every aspect of hip-hop culture with performances that will have the crowd on their feet partying with a purpose. To learn more and for ticket information, visit https://www.nba.com/wizards/concert-series.