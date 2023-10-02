Wizards Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster/Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team will begin training camp presented by MedStar Health on Tuesday, October 3, with practices taking place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the MedStar Health Performance Center.

“Our players have been tightly connected throughout the summer, showing dedication to their craft and a commitment to working hard as they prepared for the upcoming season,” said General Manager Will Dawkins. “We’re now all very eager to transition that individual work into a group setting, building on the energy and excitement we’ve seen so far with a very competitive camp.”

The Wizards’ training camp roster is below. With the exception of center Daniel Gafford (left elbow sprain) and guard Landry Shamet (left great toe fracture), all players are expected to be available for the start of camp.

Gafford sprained his left elbow during a voluntary pick-up game with his teammates this past week. The injury will be treated conservatively and his return to play prognosis will be evaluated weekly through clinical and functional testing. He is expected to miss two to four weeks.