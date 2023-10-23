Wizards Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster



WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their opening night roster, with the season beginning Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Indiana against the Pacers.

Washington added John Butler Jr. in its final two-way spot and waived Xavier Cooks and Taj Gibson to bring the final roster to 18.

The Wizards will celebrate their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28 when the Memphis Grizzlies visit Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.