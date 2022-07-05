Wizards announce 2022 Summer League roster

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today their roster at NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which will begin with their first game on Saturday, July 9.
Washington’s roster is headlined by their 10th overall pick Johnny Davis, who will debut for the Wizards in Las Vegas. Active roster players Vernon Carey Jr., Isaiah Todd and two-way forward Jordan Schakel will all also play for Washington.
Including Carey Jr., Todd and Schakel, seven different players who appeared in games for the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s NBA G League affiliate, will play in Summer League with the Wizards: Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin, Pat Spencer and Craig Sword.
Washington will be coached by current Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie, who just completed his first season on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff.
Washington’s full roster and schedule can be found below.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|Name
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|PREV. TEAM/COUNTRY
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|F/C
|6-9
|270
|02/25/01
|Washington Wizards/USA
|Johnny Davis
|G
|6-5
|196
|02/25/01
|Wisconsin/USA
|Devon Dotson
|G
|6-1
|185
|08/02/99
|Chicago Bulls/USA
|Jaime Echenique
|C
|6-11
|258
|04/27/97
|Capital City Go-Go/Colombia
|Jordan Goodwin
|G
|6-3
|200
|10/23/98
|Capital City Go-Go/USA
|Tyler Hall
|G
|6-5
|209
|03/25/97
|Westchester Knicks/USA
|Pierria Henry
|G
|6-5
|197
|01/20/93
|Fenerbahce Ulker/USA
|Quenton Jackson
|G/F
|6-5
|173
|09/15/98
|Texas A&M/USA
|Tahjere McCall
|G
|6-4
|190
|08/17/94
|Otago Nuggets/USA
|Davion Mintz
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/30/98
|Kentucky/USA
|Jordan Schakel
|G/F
|6-6
|200
|06/13/98
|Washington Wizards/USA
|Pat Spencer
|G
|6-3
|205
|07/04/96
|Capital City Go-Go/USA
|Craig Sword
|G
|6-3
|196
|01/16/94
|Capital City Go-Go/USA
|Isaiah Todd
|F
|6-9
|219
|10/17/01
|Washington Wizards/USA
|Arturs Zagars
|G
|6-3
|172
|04/21/00
|Lowen Braunschweig/Latvia
WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE
|Saturday, July 9
|Detroit
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Thomas & Mack Center
|ESPN2
|Sunday, July 10
|Phoenix
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Thomas & Mack Center
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, July 13
|New Orleans
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Thomas & Mack Center
|NBA TV
|Friday, July 15
|Indiana
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Thomas & Mack Center
|ESPN2
|5th Game TBD