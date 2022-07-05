Wizards announce 2022 Summer League roster

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today their roster at NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which will begin with their first game on Saturday, July 9.

Washington’s roster is headlined by their 10th overall pick Johnny Davis, who will debut for the Wizards in Las Vegas. Active roster players Vernon Carey Jr., Isaiah Todd and two-way forward Jordan Schakel will all also play for Washington.

Including Carey Jr., Todd and Schakel, seven different players who appeared in games for the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s NBA G League affiliate, will play in Summer League with the Wizards: Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin, Pat Spencer and Craig Sword.

Washington will be coached by current Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie, who just completed his first season on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff.

Washington’s full roster and schedule can be found below.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

Name POS HT WT DOB PREV. TEAM/COUNTRY Vernon Carey Jr. F/C 6-9 270 02/25/01 Washington Wizards/USA Johnny Davis G 6-5 196 02/25/01 Wisconsin/USA Devon Dotson G 6-1 185 08/02/99 Chicago Bulls/USA Jaime Echenique C 6-11 258 04/27/97 Capital City Go-Go/Colombia Jordan Goodwin G 6-3 200 10/23/98 Capital City Go-Go/USA Tyler Hall G 6-5 209 03/25/97 Westchester Knicks/USA Pierria Henry G 6-5 197 01/20/93 Fenerbahce Ulker/USA Quenton Jackson G/F 6-5 173 09/15/98 Texas A&M/USA Tahjere McCall G 6-4 190 08/17/94 Otago Nuggets/USA Davion Mintz G 6-3 195 06/30/98 Kentucky/USA Jordan Schakel G/F 6-6 200 06/13/98 Washington Wizards/USA Pat Spencer G 6-3 205 07/04/96 Capital City Go-Go/USA Craig Sword G 6-3 196 01/16/94 Capital City Go-Go/USA Isaiah Todd F 6-9 219 10/17/01 Washington Wizards/USA Arturs Zagars G 6-3 172 04/21/00 Lowen Braunschweig/Latvia

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE