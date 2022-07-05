featured-image

Wizards announce 2022 Summer League roster

July 5, 20225:22 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. The Washington Wizards announced today their roster at NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which will begin with their first game on Saturday, July 9.

Washington’s roster is headlined by their 10th overall pick Johnny Davis, who will debut for the Wizards in Las Vegas. Active roster players Vernon Carey Jr., Isaiah Todd and two-way forward Jordan Schakel will all also play for Washington.

Including Carey Jr., Todd and Schakel, seven different players who appeared in games for the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s NBA G League affiliate, will play in Summer League with the Wizards: Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin, Pat Spencer and Craig Sword.

Washington will be coached by current Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie, who just completed his first season on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff.

Washington’s full roster and schedule can be found below.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NamePOSHTWTDOB  PREV. TEAM/COUNTRY
Vernon Carey Jr.F/C6-927002/25/01  Washington Wizards/USA
Johnny DavisG6-519602/25/01  Wisconsin/USA
Devon DotsonG6-118508/02/99  Chicago Bulls/USA
Jaime EcheniqueC6-1125804/27/97  Capital City Go-Go/Colombia
Jordan GoodwinG6-320010/23/98  Capital City Go-Go/USA
Tyler HallG6-520903/25/97  Westchester Knicks/USA
Pierria HenryG6-519701/20/93  Fenerbahce Ulker/USA
Quenton JacksonG/F6-517309/15/98  Texas A&M/USA
Tahjere McCallG6-419008/17/94  Otago Nuggets/USA
Davion MintzG6-319506/30/98  Kentucky/USA
Jordan SchakelG/F6-620006/13/98  Washington Wizards/USA
Pat SpencerG6-320507/04/96  Capital City Go-Go/USA
Craig SwordG6-319601/16/94  Capital City Go-Go/USA
Isaiah ToddF6-921910/17/01  Washington Wizards/USA
Arturs ZagarsG6-317204/21/00  Lowen Braunschweig/Latvia

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 9Detroit6:00 p.m. ETThomas & Mack CenterESPN2
Sunday, July 10Phoenix5:30 p.m. ETThomas & Mack CenterNBA TV
Wednesday, July 13New Orleans6:00 p.m. ETThomas & Mack CenterNBA TV
Friday, July 15Indiana9:00 p.m. ETThomas & Mack CenterESPN2
5th Game TBD

