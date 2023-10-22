Washington Wizards Player Previews: What about the Wings?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Stephen Gosling )

In the first iteration of the 2023-24 Washington Wizards player previews, we took a look at the backcourt situation heading into the season. Now, it's time to go over the longer perimeter players. Here's a look at the Wizards' wings.

BILAL COULIBALY

To start things off, let's first go over the youngest player on the Wizards roster: The 19-year-old Bilal Coulibaly.

Drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Coulibaly is as intriguing as young prospects come. He was 18 years old on draft night, but he has a poise that goes far beyond his age. A lot of that comes with playing professional basketball overseas prior to entering the NBA. He didn't go to college and play with kids between the ages of 18-22. He was playing professional basketball with grown men.

In both Summer League and preseason, Coulibaly showed why he was taken so early in the draft. His length, IQ, and athleticism make him a nightmare defensively, and on offense, even though he's raw, the tools are there.

The defensive end of the court is where Coulibaly will make the quickest impact. There's an argument to be made that he's already one of the team's top perimeter defenders -- a consideration he earned during the Wizards' four preseason games. He started in each game and immediately took on the task of guarding the opponent's best player. He racked up 11 steals and three blocks over his four games (despite only averaging 23 minutes per game).

Take a look at this play. Coulibaly contains Pascal Siakam (a 29-year-old 2x All-Star) off the dribble and then times his jump perfectly, sending the ball out of bounds after a vicious swat:

If you don't believe me about Coulibaly's defense, let's check in with Kyle Kuzma:

KYLE KUZMA

Speaking of Kuzma, let's talk about his new role on the team. As the lone returner from last season's Big 3, Kuzma will have to shoulder a heavy offensive load. Thankfully, he appears ready to do so as he's coming off the best year of his relatively young career. Last season, Kuzma averaged personal-bests in points (21.2) and assists (3.7), all while maintaining a respectable efficiency mark (44.8% shooting from the field).

This year, he's ready for more:

"I know a lot of times, most nights I'm gonna have number one, primary defenders on me every night," said Kuzma when asked about his role on media day. "When you're in the type of position I'm in, you have to produce every night and be consistent with it. For me, that's something I'm really looking forward to."

PATRICK BALDWIN

Patrick Baldwin came to the Wizards over the summer in the same trade as Ryan Rollins. After being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, he spent his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors. Now, Baldwin is ready for a new opportunity.

Baldwin's biggest assets are his length and shooting ability. Any time you have a guy that's 6-foot-9 and can shoot the ball from deep in a variety of situations, it's a luxury.

After the Wizards' third preseason game (Baldwin's first), Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke about what Baldwin brings to the table with his shooting, even on nights when the ball isn't finding the bottom of the net.

"He didn't make the open ones," said Unseld Jr. referring to Baldwin's 0-for-3 night from behind the arc. "But I liked that he didn't shy away from them. The ball found him in rhythm, he stepped up, took the right types of shots. He's a guy that creates that spacing that we need -- that we thrive in -- just because of the gravity of his shooting."

DENI AVDIJA

Deni Avdija is one of the most fascinating players on this Wizards roster. Despite being only 22 years old, he's the longest-tenured Wizards player. To put it simply: He's been hooping at Capital One Arena longer than any other member of the team. He also has a great opportunity to take a major step forward this season.

Last year was Avdija's best as a pro, but there was still plenty of room for growth. Offensively, he looked more confident with the ball in his hands, but the jumper didn't fall at a high rate. Defensively, he flashed elite potential and the ability to guard one through four, but he often got himself in foul trouble.

These are normal hurdles for young players to get over, and so far, Avdija has improved each year he's been in the league. There's reason to believe there will be a steady dose of improvement once again this year.

Avdija only played in two preseason games for the Wizards, but each game left a lot for Wizards fans to love. In his first game, he was a shutdown defender and did so without fouling.

"I thought Deni's effort was tremendous," said Unseld Jr. after the game. "He played a very physical game, and I thought he was very disciplined. Didn't foul. That was a good sign."

In his second game, Avdija looked the part of a much-improved scorer. His handle was tighter than it was last year, and his jumper had more lift. He finished the game with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep, despite only playing 20 minutes.

EUGENE OMORUYI

On July 12 of this year, the Wizards signed Eugene Omoruyi to one of their three two-way contracts. This means Omoruyi will spend the season going back and forth between the Wizards and their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

Omoruyi is a delight to watch. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, he's built like an outside linebacker but moves like a fleet-footed wing. He can guard nearly all five positions on the defensive end and he never takes a play off. He's one of the highest-energy players on the roster, and it showed during the preseason.