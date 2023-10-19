Washington Wizards Player Previews: Gauging the Guards

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Tyus Jones #5 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Stephen Gosling )

The Washington Wizards will have a new look in the backcourt for the 2023-24 NBA season. With the departures of two starters (Monte Morris and Bradley Beal) and one primary reserve (Jordan Goodwin), the guard rotation will feature some fresh faces to accompany the returning players.

Let's take a look at some of the key Wizards guards as we head into the season.

TYUS JONES

Tyus Jones joined the Wizards in June, coming over by way of the three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. After spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jones thrived as one of the most productive backup point guards in the NBA for four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season with Memphis, Jones averaged 10.3 points per game on .438/.371/.800 shooting splits to go along with 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds. It can be hard to gauge a player's impact by looking at their traditional splits when they're playing in a reserve role. Thankfully, Jones started in 22 games last season, leaving Wizards fans with some fun and inspiring numbers to reference.

As a starter in the 2022-23 season, Jones averaged 16.4 points on outstandingly efficient .500/.415/.778 shooting splits. He also dished out 8.1 assists to only 1.5 turnovers per game.

Now, Jones will likely get a chance to build on those numbers as the presumed Wizards' starting point guard.

JORDAN POOLE

Jordan Poole was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. After two years of rapid progress and improvement, Poole had his coming out party in the 2021-22 season where he averaged nearly 19 points per game en route to helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Title.

Last season, Poole's individual numbers improved yet again. For the first time in his young career, he averaged over 20 points and 4.5 assists per game. He's expected to have an even heavier role in Washington as one of the primary offensive creators, and he showed his ability to do just that in the Wizards' third preseason game.

Poole confidently strolled into Madison Square Garden and put up one of the top preseason performances of the year. Scoring from all three levels of the floor, he dropped 41 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, 6-of-12 shooting from deep, and 15-of-16 shooting from the charity stripe in just 27 minutes of playing time. It was an offensive masterclass from the young guard and hopefully a look at what's to come this season.

Poole won't be relied on to create looks for himself night in and night out. His likely starting backcourt mate, Tyus Jones, is an enjoyable contrast of styles. Jones is a set-up guy -- a traditional point guard who looks to get others involved. Poole is a talented passer but is best suited as a flamethrower with a green light. Jones should help free him up for quality looks.

"It's good," said Poole about sharing the backcourt with Jones after the Wizards' first preseason game. "We can play off each other. We know how to get out in transition. We know how to make the right plays for each other, whether it's ball screens or getting into actions. So playing just now with Ty in the backcourt was really good. It was really special. I think there's a lot of special things we can do."

COREY KISPERT

Corey Kispert is coming off his best year as a pro. Last season for the Wizards, the Gonzaga alumni established himself as a savvy off-ball cutter and a deadeye shooter. He averaged 11.1 points per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 42.5% shooting from deep.

Kispert looked solid all season long, but he really gained comfort toward the end of the year when he started letting the ball fly with reckless abandon. In the final nine games of the 2022-23 season, Kispert launched 8.8 threes per game and converted on 46.8% of them. While those are lofty numbers to keep up for an entire 82 games, Wizards fans should be excited for a full season of a confident, free-flowing Kispert.

DELON WRIGHT

Delon Wright immediately proved his worth in his first season with the Wizards. Operating primarily off the bench, Wright was a capable table-setter on offense but made his bones on the defensive end of the court. He averaged a career-high 2.7 steals per 36 minutes and accounted for tons of deflected passes and blown-up ball screens.

JOHNNY DAVIS

Like lots of rookies, Johnny Davis went through his fair share of ups and downs in his first year of NBA basketball. He spent time with the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, and gained comfort there before finishing the season with the Wizards.

Coming off a solid five-game stretch to end the 2022-23 season (17 points per game) and a steady Summer League showing, Davis is ready to take steps forward in year two.

LANDRY SHAMET

A first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Landry Shamet has established himself as a reliable marksman in his first five seasons. He jumped onto the scene right away during his rookie year, shooting over 42% from deep on five attempts per game. For his career, he's at 38.8% on 5.2 attempts per game. Shamet brings a reliable presence and an offensive punch at the guard position off the bench.

RYAN ROLLINS

Ryan Rollins came to the Wizards by way of the Warriors in the same trade as Jordan Poole. Similar to Johnny Davis, Rollins spent his rookie season bouncing between the Golden State Warriors and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Rollins made his Wizards debut in July with the Summer League squad and immediately impressed. At 6-foot-4 with a nearly 6-foot-10 wingspan, he has great size for a point guard and he uses that size to his advantage on both offense and defense. The future is bright for the 21-year-old second-year guard.

JARED BUTLER

College hoops fans will know Jared Butler well. He was the lead guard on the 2021 NCAA-Championship-winning Baylor Bears. Now, after spending one season in Utah and one season in Oklahoma City, Butler has earned a two-way contract with Washington, meaning he'll split his team between the Wizards and the Go-Go.