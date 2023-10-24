Washington Wizards Player Previews: Breaking Down the Bigs

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Washington Wizards high fives Danilo Gallinari #88 of the Washington Wizards during the game against the Cairns Taipans on October 10, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

With the Washington Wizards' season-opener right around the corner, it's time to preview the final position grouping: The Bigs. We've already covered the guards and the wings, so now let's look at the big men in the middle.

DANIEL GAFFORD

Daniel Gafford will have a new role this season. After spending most of last year either coming off the bench or playing alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt, Gafford will likely be the lone true big man in Washington's starting five, and he's ready for the challenge.

"With most of the guys that came in, everybody was excited to have a guy like me on the floor," said a smiling Gafford on Wizards media day. "Just telling me, 'Oh yeah, lobs are gonna be there. We're gonna send the defense to you so you can block all the shots.' You know, the usual. But I'm really excited. I can't wait for the season."

Since arriving in Washington in March of 2021, Gafford's numbers have been steady, but his play has improved. He looks more confident around the rim. He has a better understanding of the defensive scheme. And he's developed into a vocal leader. Now, it's time for all the work to pay dividends.

ANTHONY GILL

Anthony Gill has developed a reputation in the Wizards' locker room as one of the league's most supportive and genuine dudes. Up and down the roster, players rave about the quality of the teammate and person that is Anthony Gill. But what gets lost sometimes is how he can impact the game on any given night.

There will be nights when Gill doesn't play, and he knows that. But there won't be any nights where Gill isn't ready to play. Last year, he played in 59 games and averaged just under 11 minutes per contest, but he brought a steadying presence to the court as soon as he checked in.

Whether it's guarding the opponent's big man down low, stretching out to the perimeter, or simply keeping the ball moving on offense, Gill has the ability to provide a spark on both ends of the court.

MIKE MUSCALA

Despite being an established veteran in the NBA, this will be Mike Muscala's first season with the Wizards, and he already made a loud introduction to Wizards fans.

In just his second preseason game of the year, Muscala checked into the game at Madison Square Garden on October 18 and immediately activated his flamethrower. He made his first five triples and was a primary catalyst in the Wizards outpacing the Knicks to the tune of 131-106. He finished that game with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.

While Muscala won't check into every game and hit five consecutive threes, that performance was an example of the danger Muscala brings to the court. As soon as he subs in, the defense has to be ready to guard him.

DANILO GALLINARI

Danilo Gallinari joined the Wizards from the Celtics via the same trade that sent Muscala to D.C. And now, Gallinari is the oldest player on the team heading into the 2023-24 season. That means leadership, both on and off the court, will be a major focal point for the 14-year vet. If you're wondering how much the veteran leadership of Galinari means to the team, just ask Gafford.

"When we first got back, I was working out and stuff, just coming back and forth, and [Galinari] came up to me and he was just giving me tips and pointers on just making plays out of the pocket," said Gafford. "Just little gestures like that is what shows how much certain guys on the team really just care about the game."

JOHN BUTLER JR.

The newest addition to the Wizards roster is John Butler Jr., signed to Washington's final two-way deal on October 23.