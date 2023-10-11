Washington Wizards Partner With Learn Fresh To Bring NBA Math Hoops To Washington, D.C. Students

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have partnered with non-profit organization Learn Fresh to launch “Wizards Math Hoops” presented by KPMG LLP. This engaging educational program aims to help students across the District excel in mathematics. Wizards Math Hoops is free of charge to educators for the 2023-24 school year.

“KPMG, in collaboration with The Washington Wizards and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, is proud to support the NBA's commitment to teaching fundamental math and social-emotional learning through the game of basketball,” said Tim Gillis, KPMG Washington Metro Area Office. “As a leading professional services firm, we are committed to empowering young minds and fostering a passion for learning. Through its sponsorship with Math Hoops, KPMG is dedicated to creating educational opportunities that inspire students to excel in mathematics and beyond, paving the way for a brighter future.”

The program, designed for students in fourth to eighth grade, will be a localized version of NBA Math Hoops. This initiative combines the excitement of basketball, the fundamentals of math and social-emotional learning. The program also aims to create a highly engaging and interactive experience for its students to improve students’ math proficiency, critical-thinking skills and overall academic confidence.

Wizards Math Hoops will provide educators with a toolkit that includes:

Curriculum Materials: 10-lesson curriculum and classroom resources that integrates math concepts into basketball terms, analogies and examples.

Interactive Gameplay: A dynamic and competitive board game that allows students to build math skills while strategizing and playing against their fellow peers. Students have the opportunity to work with current NBA and WNBA player statistics.

Digital Resources: Access to a user-friendly educator portal, as well as digital app.

Ongoing Support: Dedicated support and training to help educators effectively implement the program in their classrooms.

Educators across the D.C. area interested in learning more about the Wizards Math Hoops program can attend an upcoming training on Wednesday, October 18. To register for the upcoming training, please visit https://www.nba.com/wizards/mathhoops.

About Learn Fresh:

Learn Fresh is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing innovative STEM learning experiences that empower educators and inspire students. Through community, play, and rigorous exploration, Learn Fresh programs leverage students’ passion for sports and entertainment to inspire their STEM and social-emotional learning. Learn Fresh programs focus on achieving equitable representation across the STEM pipeline for girls, students of color, and those living in low-income communities. To date, our programming has engaged nearly 800,000 students across the US and beyond. Programs include NBA Math Hoops, MLB Players STEM League, STEM Goals, and the Fellowship For Culturally Inclusive Education. More information can be found at www.learnfresh.org.

About KPMG LLP:

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 144 countries and territories and has more than 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.