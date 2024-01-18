Washington Wizards: Meet Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers

On January 14, the Washington Wizards acquired Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers via trade with the Detroit Pistons. Now, both guys are with the team, have a team practice under their belts, and are ready to make their Wizards' debut.

Here's a little background information as well as what fans can expect from the two newest members of the Wizards.

MARVIN BAGLEY III

A highly-touted college recruit and a top-tier draft prospect, Bagley was originally selected with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. In his three and a half years with the Kings, Bagley showed loads of talent and upside but struggled to stay healthy, subsequently waffling in and out of the rotation.

During his rookie season, Bagley only played 25 minutes per game, but was uber-productive while on the court. He averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Before the 2022 trade deadline, Bagley was part of a four-team trade, sending him to the Detroit Pistons. During his limited time in Detroit, Bagley was productive once again but fell victim to their big-man logjam, thus struggling to find consistent minutes.

Now, Bagley is excited about a new opportunity and a chance at a consistent role on a team lacking depth at the center position.

"I'm excited to be here, man," said Bagley after his first practice with the Wizards. "I'm just going to make the most of it... I'm excited to embrace this team, this city, and the community."

Bagley continued, "I think I can help [the team] by being another presence on the inside. I can rebound the ball and score the ball very well. Defensively, being another big body out there to disrupt things. [Taking] charges, being there at the rim... I think I can bring a presence to the team that's energetic."

As Bagley alluded to, he should provide immediate assistance cleaning the glass and finishing offensive possessions out of the pick-and-roll. Point guard Tyus Jones didn't overlap with Bagley at Duke (Jones played for Duke during the 2014-15 season -- three years before Bagley), but they have a previous relationship through the Duke "Brotherhood," and it's one their both excited to build on.

"I'm excited to share the court with him," said Jones with a smile. "Looking to play some two-man game, throw a couple lobs, pocket passes, things like that."

ISAIAH LIVERS

After a successful four-year college career for the Michigan Wolverines, Livers was drafted by the Pistons with the 42nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. In college, Livers' calling card was his sharp-shooting ability. He shot over 41% from three on 8.5 attempts per 100 possessions for the Wolverines.

That shooting ability hasn't left Livers' tool bag. In two and a half years with the Pistons, he shot nearly 36% from deep despite playing spot minutes. He's also a solid defender who can guard opposing teams' top wings. Wizards fans can expect Livers to bring that highly-coveted three-and-D ability to the court right off the bat, but he's excited to show he has more to offer.

"Obviously, everybody knows me as a three-and-D guy," said Livers. "My next step is putting the ball on the floor, playmaking, and making plays for myself."

Livers should have a relatively smooth transition joining the Wizards because his best friend is already on the team. Starting two guard Jordan Poole and Livers overlapped for two years at Michigan and developed an unbreakable bond. Even before the trade, they were constantly in contact with one another, and Livers told reporters after practice on Wednesday that if he had a best man at his wedding, it would've been Poole.

"Super excited," said Livers when asked how excited he is to play with Poole again. "My roommate, my best friend... He's my guy. I'm super excited. Being over here in D.C. is going to be a great opportunity."

When asked about his reaction when the news broke and he was able to re-connect with Poole, Livers said, "It was great. Definitely the first call on my call log was Jordan. Obviously, I couldn't answer because I was in practice, but I hit him back a little later and all I see is this dude just smiling. Just cheesin'. Just like, 'Yeah, come on to D.C. man. Welcome to have you.'"