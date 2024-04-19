Washington Wizards, Fanatics, and Hennessy Partner to host Marcus Graham Workshop

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards have joined together with global digital sports platform Fanatics and Hennessy to host the Marcus Graham Project (MGP)’s iCR8 workshop from Monday, June 24, to Thursday, June 27, at Capital One Arena. This marks the third year the Wizards have hosted MGP’s iCR8 workshop.

“Fanatics is defined by its employees and unwavering commitment to inclusion to build a best-in-class organization and culture that reflects the global communities we serve,” said Grace Farraj, Executive Director of Fanatics Foundation™ and Vice President of Fanatics Philanthropy. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Washington Wizards, Hennessy, and the Marcus Graham Project to increase awareness of, and access to, career opportunities across the sports industry.”

The four-day workshop will give 25 young professionals from the Washington, D.C., area the ability to gain experience, insight, and understanding in the sport, fashion, and spirit industry. Members from the Wizards’ game presentation, fan engagement, and global partnerships departments as well as representatives from Fanatics and Hennessy will participate in panels and group discussions throughout the week to provide first-hand expertise and knowledge.

“In today's growing sports industry, it is important that our strategic partnerships cater to the need for diverse, creative, unconventional talent in traditional spaces,” said Larry Yarrell, Marcus Graham Project Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer. “Our partnership with the Wizards is proof that this type of collaborative effort works, as we continue to fill meaningful roles at the organization with MGP talent."

The Marcus Graham Project is a non-profit organization that holds a variety of programs and workshop to train, mentor, and provide the experience needed to the next generation by connecting and collaborating with individuals from all backgrounds in the fields of marketing and media.

Ninety-six (96) percent of MGP alumni have received job offers within the first six months of completing the program. MGP alumni include June 2021 MGP Workshop MVP and Wizards freelance content creator and editor Rashad Simpson.