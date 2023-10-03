Washington Wizards Announce Enhanced Courtside Loft Experience with Hennessy

Washington, D.C. (October 3, 2023) – The Washington Wizards, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and Hennessy, announced today enhancements of the Courtside Lofts for Wizards games at Capital One Arena. The new Hennessy Lofts area will be redesigned with the Hennessy brand at the forefront for every home game. This multi-year agreement builds on an existing relationship with the partners and Hennessy’s deep relationship with the National Basketball League.

“We have found the perfect partner in Hennessy to help us elevate the courtside viewing experience at Washington Wizards games,” said Patrick Duffy, Chief Partnership Officer for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Fans know they are getting consistent excellence from both of our brands, and we are aligned in continuing to innovate on unparalleled experiences for them.”

The internationally recognized leader in cognac will be prominent in every facet of the courtside lofts area, including a Hennessy branded bar representing the Wizards x Hennessy collaboration. Hennessy will regularly host special guests in the space to experience Wizards games in some of the best seats in the arena. The branded area will complement previous partnership features, including the Hennessy branded bar available for all visitors on the first level concourse of Capital One Arena.

“At Hennessy, we strive to create authentic moments of connection with our consumers, and Hennessy Lofts delivers on that opportunity,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President at Hennessy U.S. “This unique viewing experience offers fans an elevated and truly personalized celebration of the game, both on and off the court.”

Hennessy Lofts at Washington Wizards games is one of the most unique and exclusive premium seating products at Capital One Arena. Each Courtside Loft features a private reserved dining table accommodating four to six guests, featuring a curated five-course dining experience, along with access to a full menu of beer, wine, and cocktails curated by Hennessy, all served directly to fan’s seats by a dedicated service team. Hennessy Loft clients also receive their choice of transportation benefit, complimentary parking or Uber ride credits, as well as access to all Wizards VIP membership benefits, including exclusive VIP events, gift items, and much more.

There are three elevated tiers of lofts, accommodating fourteen reserved loft spaces, for a total capacity of 60 guests each night. The lofts are available for purchase on a season-long basis beginning with the upcoming 2023-24 season. More information is available at Washingtonwizards.com/hennessylofts

