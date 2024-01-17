Tyus Jones is bringing stability, creation, and floaters to the Washington Wizards' offense

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Tyus Jones #5 of the Washington Wizards looks on before the game against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) ( Scott Taetsch )

When Tyus Jones got traded to the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2023-24 season, fans knew what they could expect: A reliable, do-it-all, veteran presence at the point guard position. What was more difficult to predict was just how impactful he'd end up being for this young Wizards squad.

"He's just well-balanced," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "He's a guy who plays with poise. He's a true point guard, has a feel for the game, and can read and assess situations and flow. I think he has a good feel for what's needed in that moment -- how to orchestrate that action, how to set it up -- and as really good facilitators are, he's a step ahead of the defense. So he's already kind of read and sniffed things out, so he knows where the pockets are and where the advantages are."

From the moment Jones touched the floor in his first regular season game, his impact became obvious to Wizards fans. After spending his entire career as a backup point guard to Ricky Rubio, Jeff Teague, and Ja Morant, this was Jones' season to flourish in a starting role, and he immediately proved that's where he belonged.

"I've been preparing for this moment," said Jones. "To have a bigger role, to be a starter, to play more minutes."

Coach on the floor. Floor general. Traditional point guard. These are all cliches that are used to describe someone like Jones' game. When it comes to some players, those phrases can be far-fetched, but not when it comes to Jones. In his case, all of those cliches have a steady undertone of truth.

How long did it take for his teammates to recognize that the positive cliches they'd heard about him were true?

"Immediately," said Wizards sharpshooter Corey Kispert. "In training camp when he showed up, it was obvious. Pretty much every team he was on when we would scrimmage would win. He's a competitor, and even being new to the team and not really knowing how most of us play or what we like, he was able to get us in the right spots to win those scrimmages, and it's carried over. Whenever he's on the floor, we're in really, really good hands."

Despite the impact he had on the team since arriving for training camp, the traditional counting stats weren't as high as one might expect for Jones at the beginning of the season. In the first month (October 25 to November 25), he was averaging just 10.9 points and 4.9 assists per game on 56.5% true shooting. There's nothing wrong with those numbers -- they're solid -- but they weren't indicative of what Jones was bringing to the table.

GETTING COMFORTABLE

Now that the Wizards are nearly halfway through their season and Jones has had ample time to learn his new teammates, new coaches, and new city, he looks as comfortable as ever and is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over the last month, he's been on a torrid run that has counteracted whatever semi-slow start he got off to statistically.

Name a stat category, and Jones is most likely averaging his career high in it. Points, rebounds, and assists? Yes to all three. Field goal percentage? Yes. Three-point percentage? Absolutely.

"Changing teams is probably the most difficult and challenging for a point guard," said Jones. "But I'm adjusting... Each game, each week, I'm continuing to get more familiar with the system, with what coach wants, with the chemistry -- continuing to build that every day with my teammates."

It felt like a switch flipped for Jones on December 15. He had nice nights and a few scoring outbursts in previous games, but on that December 15th night against Indianapolis, it looked like Jones broke the dam and the water started to flow.

In only 29 minutes of action, Jones notched his second career triple-double with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. He also added two steals and two blocks while leading the Wizards to a much-needed victory.

Two nights later, Jones followed that triple-double up with a 22-point, 11-assist, 6-steal game on the road in Phoenix. At that point, it became clear: Jones was comfortable and he was cooking.

In the last month of NBA action (December 15 to January 15), Jones has started all 16 games and has put up absurd numbers. Over that month-long stretch, he averaged 15.2 points per game on 54.3% shooting from the field and 49.3% shooting from deep (64.6% true shooting) to go along with 6.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.

Despite having the ball in his hands and creating loads of good looks for himself and his teammates, his turnover numbers have stayed as low as ever. In the aforementioned stretch of games, Jones averaged only one turnover per game, giving him a 6.69 assist-to-turnover ratio. For the season, Jones' assist-to-turnover ratio is sitting at 6.61 -- the best in the league.

"It gives you a level of comfort," said Unseld Jr. on Jones' ability to protect the ball. "You feel like he's going to make the right decision. If there is a turnover, it's a turnover of aggression, and they're obviously very few and far between."

THE PATENTED FLOATER

One of the catalysts behind Jones' scoring increase is his consistency with the floater. It's typically a low-percentage shot across the basketball world (try it in a high school game and you might end up on the bench), but for Jones, it's an efficient way for him to attack from any angle and keep the defendes on their heels.

"It's one of those things where you look at the numbers and on paper, you say 'well, that might not be an efficient shot,' but it's an efficient shot for him. It's one he works on and he's perfected," said Unseld Jr.

To Unseld Jr.'s point, the numbers support that it's a good shot for Jones. Per Cleaning The Glass, Jones connects on 54% of his shots from short midrange (four to ~14 feet away from the basket). That puts him in the 95th percentile in the league from that range.

Jones' floater game has gotten to the point where it doesn't matter what angle he's shooting from, whether he jumps off one foot or two feet, or whether he's going full speed or half speed. Anytime he gets to the floater, it feels like it's a shot that's going to drop.

"You might as well start running back on defense," joked Kispert about what he thinks when Jones shoots a floater. "It's going in. It's two points. Any time he can get to that, it's a good thing for our offense. I need to go sign up for his floater camp this summer and learn a thing or two."

As for Jones, he just trusts his basketball instincts and the work he's put in behind the scenes. He says he's always had good touch -- dating back to when he was younger -- but it's now a more relevant shot for him than ever.

"I've always said the higher level I got, the more I had to rely on it," said Jones about his floater. "Going from high school to college, started to use it a little more. And then from college to the pros, I really started using it. It was a shot that I figured out I could really get to with the spacing of the NBA game and some of the NBA-style sets that you get to offensively. I started really honing in on that."

As for it being a low-percentage shot league-wide, Jones smiled and said, "It's funny, because the game started trending towards analytics, and that's a terrible analytics shot... I know for a lot of people that's not a good shot, but for me, that is. It's a high-percentage shot."