The rich history of basketball in the DMV

On Saturday, January 20, the Washington Wizards are celebrating the second annual Basketball Day in the DMV, presented by CarMax.

All day long, Monumental Sports Network will be broadcasting local high school basketball games, and then the celebration will be capped off with the Wizards-Spurs game at 7 p.m., where former D.C. high school basketball coach Patrick Behan will be honored.

THE HISTORY OF BASKETBALL IN THE DMV

The DMV is home to some of the most fascinating people in basketball history. There are so many important figures that it's impossible to dive into every one, but let's touch on a few.

All things start with E.B. Henderson. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he was the man who introduced basketball to The District. After graduating from Harvard, Henderson moved back to D.C. in 1904 and helped create the Interscholastic Athletic Association (ISAA). The ISAA's primary goal was to promote athletics for Black high school and college students in D.C.

After Henderson taught the game of basketball to people in D.C., he formed a team and that team would go on to win back-to-back national basketball championships in 1909 and 1910. To this day, he is known as "The Father of Black Basketball."

If we move forward a few decades, you'll meet Red Auerbach.

Most hoops heads know Auerbach for being the head coach of the nine-time NBA Champion Boston Celtics between 1950-1966 when he coached legendary players like Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. He's widely considered one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. But before Auerbach went to the Celtics, he made his impact in the DMV.

Auerbach played college hoops for George Washington University and then coached at the high school level in D.C. from 1940-1943. In 1946, Auerbach coached the Washington Capitols (a team that played in the Basketball Association of America -- pre-dating the NBA) for three years before moving on to Boston.

Finally, if we move forward a few more decades, we're introduced to John Thompson Jr. and John Thompson III, the father and son duo originally from D.C. who coached Georgetown University for a combined 40 years. Thompson III is still in The District and is currently working as the Senior Vice President of Monumental Basketball. Without the Thompson family, basketball in the DMV wouldn't be the same.

DMV AND NBA CONNECTIONS

If you're a fan of NBA basketball, you're likely well aware of some of the biggest names tied to the DMV. Whether it's Elgin Baylor, Kevin Durant, Dave Bing, Jeff Green, Rudy Gay, Steve Francis, Adrian Dantley, or David Robinson -- the DMV has produced some of the most elite talent the hardwood has ever seen. But the pool of talent goes well beyond those who've headlined NBA news. As part of the culture embedded in D.C., there's also a deep level of basketball prowess at the high school and college levels.

"There's an undercurrent here," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr., a Maryland native with deep ties to the DMV. "There's a lot of high-level talent that has come through here. Not all of it has gone pro, but you can go down the list. High-caliber high school and college athletes. I think this area has a lot of talent. It's probably under-sourced, but I think the people who are in the know understand the amount of quality basketball that's come out of this area historically."

Unseld Jr. isn't the only member of the Wizards' coaching staff to have DMV ties. Assistant coach David Vanterpool is originally from the region and played high school basketball for Montgomery Blair in Silver Spring, Maryland.

"My senior year, we were 23-1, ranked third I think in the area," said Vanterpool. "I had a great time and a great experience playing with so many and against so many of the guys and competition here in the area... It was wonderful."

As for the talent pool in the DMV, Vanterpool echoed Unseld Jr., saying, "It's much deeper [than people realize]. It goes along the lines of the old premise that iron sharpens iron."

After high school, Vanterpool went on to play four successful college basketball seasons at St. Bonaventure University. He spent most of his professional career overseas, winning a EuroLeague Championship in 2006, but did have a brief stint in the NBA with his hometown Wizards.

"It meant everything," said Vanterpool when asked about putting on his hometown Wizards jersey. "There's a high sense of pride and a high sense of community. All of those things really resonated profoundly with me as a youngster growing up in the area."

Speaking of that DMV pride, Vanterpool recalled a common uniform decision throughout high school that became known as a D.C. basketball symbol: Socks up to the knees. He credited the legendary Walt Williams (another DMV native) with starting it when he was playing collegiately for the University of Maryland.

In high school, Vanterpool and others from the area would wear their socks up to their knees. As Vanterpool and his peers went to various colleges across the country (and later various pro leagues around the world), they continued to pull their socks up to their knees to pay homage to their roots in the DMV. When Vanterpool finally got to lace up with the Wizards, he was hyped to rock that same wardrobe choice at the professional level for his hometown team.