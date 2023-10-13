Recap: Wizards use late push to beat Hornets in second preseason game

The Washington Wizards got off to a slow start in their second preseason game, but the fight never stopped. Thanks to a massive 31-10 run to close the game, the Wizards downed the Hornets by a final score of 98-92.

KYLE KUZMA GETTING TO THE RIM

The deep shots weren't falling for the Wizards in this one, so Kyle Kuzma did what great players do: He took the ball to the rim and refused to be stopped.

Kuzma was getting to the hoop at will, creatively finishing from unique angles and using his strength to muscle it to the cup through contact. He had three separate and-one layups in the first quarter and tallied 12 points. He kept the offensive aggression going throughout his 23 minutes of action, leading the Wizards in scoring with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.

STICKING WITH IT

Sometimes in hoops, the ball just can't find the bottom of the net. Thursday night was one of those nights for the Wizards. They started the game 0-for-11 from 3-point range and were 2-of-18 heading into the halftime break. Those numbers got better in the second half, but what was most impressive was the defensive tenacity shown by Washington's young guys.

The effort on defense sparked a 21-4 run late in the fourth quarter, giving the Wizards their first lead since the first bucket of the game. Once the Wizards took back the lead, they never relinquished it.

BILAL COULIBALY LOOKING COMFORTABLE

Despite being one of the youngest players in the NBA at 19 years old, Bilal Coulibaly plays with an aura of steadiness and confidence that's hard to find. He's still learning the NBA game, but he never looks nervous.

Coulibaly was solid in his first preseason game, but in his second one, he was even better, scoring 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from deep to go along with five rebounds and one assist. Even better than his offense was his pesky defense. He had one jaw-dropping block and racked up four steals in only 28 minutes. Kyle Kuzma said it best on Tuesday night: