Recap: Wizards use late-game rally to beat Spurs 118-113 in San Antonio

Behind big-time efforts from Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, and Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards were able to complete a huge late-game comeback to down the San Antonio Spurs. Final score: Wizards 118, Spurs 113.

SHOWING RESILIENCE

This game didn't start the way the Wizards would've liked it to. They didn't make a three in the first quarter and Victor Wembanyama was cooking, scoring 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field in eight minutes. As time wound down in the opening frame, the Spurs held a 35-22 lead. It would've been easy to let the game slip away, but the Wizards kept fighting. Deni Avdija went hard to the basket and finished an and-one before the buzzer, cutting the lead to 10.

Then, the Spurs got things going once again in the second quarter. Just a couple minutes in, they extended their lead to a game-high 14 points, but once again, the Wizards responded. They went on a 12-0 run, immediately getting themselves back into the game.

That theme continued for the majority of the night. Whenever the Spurs made a run, the Wizards countered with a run of their own to keep San Antonio within arm's reach. But still, the Wizards struggled to get over the hump. Even with these teams trading runs, San Antonio was able to stay in control.

Things changed for the Wizards late in the fourth quarter. After falling behind by nine points, the Wizards went on a 9-0 run to tie the game and moments later would take their first lead since early in the first quarter. The Wizards would go on to close the game on a 20-6 run, finally getting over the hump.

"I liked how we battled tonight," said interim coach Brian Keefe. "We were struggling a little bit early. We'd make a run, they'd get up. We'd make another run. It was our mental stamina of staying with the game plan, staying focused, and not letting the game get away... We kept playing. We fought through some adversity through the game. We were struggling. We had some tough stretches. And our guys just kept grinding the game out. That was great growth for us as we try to build this thing."

TYUS JONES AND KYLE KUZMA LEADING THE WAY

On Saturday in Detroit, the Wizards went with a Jordan Poole/Kyle Kuzma two-man action down the stretch. Kuzma was the one handling the ball with Poole setting the screens. It worked beautifully. On Monday night in San Antonio, the Wizards went with a different variation of a similar action. This time it was Jones handling the ball with Kuzma setting the screens -- a more traditional one-four pick-and-roll.

Just like the two-man action on Saturday, this two-man action was effective and efficient down the stretch. Over and over again, the Wizards got one of three looks: A mid-range pull-up jumper for Jones, a high-quality secondary look for Kuzma, or an open corner three for one of the wings. That action wreaked havoc on the San Antonio defense and paved the way for the Wizards to grab the win.

Kuzma finished the game with a team-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. Jones notched 15 points in addition to nine assists and two steals.

DANIEL GAFFORD'S IMPACT

One of the reasons the Wizards were able to keep this game close for all four quarters despite struggling with their shooting was their tenacity on the glass. They out-rebounded the Spurs 45-36 and it was a difference you could feel.

Daniel Gafford was the driving force in that area, hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds (eight offensive) in just 28 minutes. The final of those 13 rebounds was the game-winning board and putback.

With the shot clock winding down and the Wizards holding a three-point lead, Jones pulled up for a jumper and it was just off. All the Spurs had to do was grab the defensive rebound and they would've had a chance to tie the game with a three-ball. But Gafford had other plans. He corralled the loose ball and threw down a vicious two-handed slam, putting the final nail in the coffin.

"I don't think [Gafford] gets enough credit on our team," said Keefe. "He was down there battling. Obviously, he had that huge one down the stretch -- that offensive rebound -- to kind of seal the game off. His defensive intensity, his activity on the glass. He's been our anchor."