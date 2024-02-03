Recap: Wizards make late push but fall 110-102 to Heat in D.C.

A big-time performance from Corey Kispert and a spirited late run for the Washington Wizards made things intense down the stretch, but ultimately, the Miami Heat were able to close out the victory. Final score: Heat 110, Wizards 102.

Corey Kispert was the story of the first half on Friday night. He checked into the game as the first sub (alongside Bilal Coulibaly) with roughly seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. From that point on, it was a light show for Kispert. He was curling off screens, finding the seams in the defense, and doing anything he could to create space on the perimeter. He connected on three of his four attempts from deep in the first quarter and then kept it going in the second.

With just a few seconds remaining in the first half, Kispert caught the ball 28 feet away from the rim and confidently let it fly. He banked it in and then hit everyone with the classic Michael Jordan shrug. When it's your night, it's your night. He finished the first half with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep.

Unfortunately, outside of Kispert, it wasn't the Wizards' night from deep. They did a tremendous job of generating high-quality looks for their top scorers, but it was simply a cold shooting game. After scoring 59 points in the first half, they were held to 15 points in the third quarter, allowing Miami to steal all of the momentum.

For the game, the Wizards shot 11-of-42 from deep (26.2%). Still, even though the shots weren't falling, interim head coach Brian Keefe loved how the Wizards played, praising their process and fight.

"I thought we got some great looks," said Keefe. "We just missed some wide-open shots. I truly trust our guys -- that they'll make those. Those are shots that we like the process, and we'll continue to shoot them. I believe in my guys."

Jordan Poole was one of the guys who struggled from deep but made an overall positive impact on the game. Over and over again, he was making the right play and putting himself and others in a position to succeed. He notched a 16-point, 10-assist double-double and only turned the ball over one time.

"I liked how he got to the teeth of the defense," said Keefe. "I liked how he played aggressive... Jordan can see the court. Jordan can play-make for us."

Poole's downhill aggression was one of the catalysts behind the Wizards late-game push. After falling behind by 16 points with six minutes left in the game, Poole cut the deficit down to just four points with 31 seconds left. The Wizards were then forced to play the fouling game, and the Heat knocked down their free throws when it mattered most. Ball game.

Kispert was another reason the Wizards were nearly able to complete a comeback in the closing minutes. After lighting it up from deep in the first half, the Heat began to run him off the 3-point line and he made them pay with a variety of finishing moves around the basket. He went 4-for-4 from two and finished the night with a game-high 26 points.

"It's growth," said Kispert of his ability to play off the bounce. "Teams are starting to guard me a certain way, and it's been a concerted effort of mine to take advantage of that and to grow my game to make me even tougher to guard."