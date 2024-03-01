Recap: Wizards lose thriller in OT to Lakers, 134-131

Behind 20+ points from four different players, including a season-high 34 from Jordan Poole, the Washington Wizards took the Los Angeles Lakers down to the final buzzer – and then some. After a Jordan Poole three at the buzzer fell off the mark, the two teams ended the first 48 minutes knotted at 126. The Lakers took control in overtime and ultimately prevailed 134-131.

The Lakers put the first points on the scoreboard with a D’Angelo Russell three point shot that came off of a baseline out of bounds play. The Wizards would get their first points of the night on a Deni Avdija coast-to-coast drive and layup. Avdija and Poole each scored eight points in the first quarter as the Wizards raced out to a 34-31 lead to end the frame.

The second quarter saw Jordan Poole continue to have a hot hand as he scored 12 points while playing the entire 12 minutes of the quarter. Poole’s flurry of buckets came in a variety of ways, but attacking the rim was clearly a focus on the night.

“He had an attack mindset from the first get go, when he got in the game. Looking to get downhill, get into the paint, spray out for his teammates and if the shot was there he made the right play,” said Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe.

At the half the Wizards found themselves down one, 70-69. Anthony Davis was an offensive force for the Lakers, scoring 24 of his game-high 40 points in the first half. Poole would finish the first half with 20 points for the Wizards.

In the second half the Lakers would extend their lead, with Davis and LeBron James leading the way, before the Wizards would battle back. Marvin Bagley III and Poole combined for 29 points in the second half. Despite falling behind by as much as eight with 6:26 left in the game, the Wizards kept chipping away. The Wizards would regain the lead with a three from Kyle Kuzma with 3:09 left in the game. After the Lakers took back the lead, Jordan Poole buried a 27-foot step-back three with 43.1 seconds on the clock to give the Wizards a two-point lead. Just moments later, the Lakers’ Austin Reaves would euro-step into the lane and get a bank shot to fall, tying the game at 126.

The Wizards would take the ball with 24 seconds on the clock and a chance to win the ball game. After a Lakers foul with 4.7 seconds left, the Wizards held the ball out of bounds on the right sideline. The Wizards would call a timeout to draw up the final play of regulation.

Tyus Jones took the ball out of bounds and inbounded to Poole who had LeBron James as his defender. Poole made his move, taking a side-step and using a pump fake to get James into the air and he got his shot off only to see it fall too far to the left.

“We got the ball to who we wanted to have the ball,” said Keefe. “…It was the shot we wanted.”

“Good look, look I wanted, just a little bit off to the left. I’d shoot it again,” said Poole.

In overtime the Lakers would outscore the Wizards 8-5, holding the Wizards to just 16.7% shooting on their way to a 134-131 win. Kyle Kuzma scored all five of the team’s points in the period.

Overall, the Wizards saw several strong performances on the night, despite the loss. Poole, Kuzma, Bagley and Kispert all scored 20 or more points, while Deni Avdija added 15 points and 15 rebounds. Poole and Kispert’s production off the bench resulted in 54 of the team’s 61 points off the bench.

“That second unit, we play a little bit faster – me and Corey [Kispert] got a really good connection, get him going early, he’s spacing the floor,” said Poole.