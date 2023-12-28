Recap: Wizards lose 132-102 to Raptors on second night of back-to-back

Playing their second game in as many days, the Washington Wizards couldn't keep pace with the Toronto Raptors' offensive output on Wednesday. Final score: Raptors 132, Wizards 102.

After a hard-fought game full of emotional highs and lows, it's never easy to follow up with another game against a different opponent just 24 hours later. But that's life in the NBA and that's what the Wizards had to do on Wednesday night.

The beginning of the game looked hopeful for the Wizards. The energy was high and shots were falling. On the first possession of the game, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. drew up a beautiful set play to get Jordan Poole a three-point look, and Poole splashed it with ease. He connected on a couple more shots early in the quarter, and Tyus Jones and Kyle Kuzma each made their first 3-point attempt.

But before the Wizards knew it, the fresh and hungry Raptors team took the reins of the game. They closed the first quarter on a 15-1 run and slowly increased their lead over the course of the final three quarters. The Wizards battled hard but couldn't keep hold of the game as it started slipping away.

"They came out with a level of aggressiveness that I feel like caught us by surprise," said Daniel Gafford after the game. "The physicality piece is something that we should be better at and I take pride in that."

Balance was the theme offensively for Washington. They had seven players score between 10 and 14 points with Poole and Kuzma leading the way. For the Raptors, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes each scored 20+ points and the whole squad was knocking down threes. They converted on 39.5% of their 38 attempts from deep, compared to the Wizards' 24.2% on 33 attempts.