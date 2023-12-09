Recap: Wizards lose 124-97 to Nets in Brooklyn

The Washington Wizards were unable to overcome a slow offensive start on Friday night in Brooklyn. Final score: Nets 124, Wizards 97.

Even at the highest level of basketball in the world, nobody's immune to a cold shooting night. That was the case for both the Wizards and Nets to start this game. Scoring came at a premium in the first half.

After the first quarter, the Wizards were down 26-18 and hadn't connected on a single three-ball (0-for-9). Things turned around a little to start the second quarter with Mike Muscala cashing the Wizards' first three just 30 seconds into the frame and Deni Avdija knocking another one down a couple minutes later. But after those two went in, the team got cold again. They finished the first half shooting 2-of-15 (13.3%) from deep, but they weren't alone. The Nets were also struggling, shooting 3-of-18 (16.6%).

The game remained close thanks to a strong interior presence for the Nets and a well-balanced attack from the Wizards. The Nets racked up 34 points in the paint, while all 10 Wizards that touched the floor recorded a field goal.

In the second half, the Nets offense got on track and the Wizards offense continued to struggle. Mikal Bridges notched 21 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting from the field and helped lead the Nets on a second-half surge.

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Wizards with 17 points, while Deni Avdija tallied 15 points, seven boards, and four assists. Rookie wing Bilal Coulibaly also had a nice night, securing his first career double-double with an 11-point, 10-rebound performance.