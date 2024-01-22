Recap: Wizards lose 113-104 to Nuggets

The Washington Wizards put up a good fight against the NBA's reigning champions, but the Denver Nuggets relied on their veteran experience to close things out down the stretch. Final score: Nuggets 113, Wizards 104.

After missing the last two games with a concussion, Daniel Gafford was available to play on Sunday evening and was slotted right back into the starting lineup. His activity was noticeable from the jump on both ends of the floor. It didn't look like he missed a beat. At the end of the first quarter, Gafford led the Wizards in scoring with six points.

Balance was a central theme throughout the evening for the Wizards' offense. Nobody reached the 20-point mark, but there were five Wizards who scored at least 14 points. Only four Wizards attempted more than 10 or more shots.

Instead of a balanced attack, the Nuggets rode the hot hand of their 2x MVP Nikola Jokic. As he is for every team in the league, he was a nightmare to defend in The District. He dominated the first half, dropping an efficient 26 points and five assists.

At the halftime break, the Wizards were down 10 and the Nuggets were able to keep that lead for the remainder of the second half. The Wizards kept fighting, but couldn't break through the Nuggets' veteran-built shield. Jokic finished the night with 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Wizards with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Gafford and Jones each had 15 points, with Jones dropping a game-high 13 assists as well.