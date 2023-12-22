Recap: Wizards hold on for 118-117 win over Trail Blazers in Portland

The Washington Wizards held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Trail Blazers in Portland en route to a 118-117 victory. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards in scoring with 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field while four others joined him in double figures.

KUZMA SET THE TONE

This was the third of the Wizards' four-game West Coast road trip before Christmas, and it was clear off the bat that Kuzma wanted to set the tone for how the game would go. In the first quarter, he was focused immediately and intentional with each movement. There was reason behind everything he did, whether it was shooting threes, attacking the rim, or finding open teammates.

Kuzma was the catalyst behind the Wizards opening the game on a 20-7 run and later taking a nine-point lead into the second quarter. In the first 10 minutes of the game, he scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from deep to go along with three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero turnovers.

In games like this -- the front end of a back-to-back, the middle of a grueling road trip across the country -- you need your top player to set the tone and Kuzma did just that.

"I think he played with a level of force but also with purpose," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Kuzma's game. "He's done that the last two weeks. He's had a stretch of games where he's been really, really deliberate, and I think that's been great for him."

ROUNDING OUT THE STARTING GROUP

Kuzma certainly led the way with his production and efficiency, but the rest of the starting lineup was phenomenal alongside of him. All four guys scored in double figures and had a positive impact on the game.

Jordan Poole was aggressive, getting downhill and making plays with the ball in his hands. He scored 13 points and dished out six assists in 34 minutes. Tyus Jones continued his torrid run, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from deep. Deni Avdija did a little bit of everything, defending at a high level and controlling the pace on offense. He notched a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with six assists. Last but not least, Daniel Gafford had one of his better all-around performances of the season, tallying 16 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, and four steals.

Any time a guy gets you double-digit STOCKS (steals + blocks) in one game, you know he was doing something right.

With help from the bench unit when necessary, the starting five did a great job of building the lead throughout the first three quarters of the game, putting the Wizards in a position to pick up a solid win.

STAVING OFF THE COMEBACK

Despite the Blazers never once having a lead in this game, they didn't roll over. Led by Anfernee Simons, they played gritty, tough basketball in the fourth quarter and did everything in their power to make a late run. Simons scored 22 of his 41 points in the final frame and brought the Blazers all the way back to tie things up with less than two minutes remaining.

After some clutch plays by Kuzma and chaotic back-and-forth sequences from both teams, the Wizards held a one-point lead with 5.8 seconds left. The ball was in possession of the Blazers coming out of a timeout. They drew up a play to get Jerami Grant the ball in the middle of the court, but Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly walled him off perfectly. He had nowhere to go, and he missed the game-winning shot at the buzzer over Coulibaly's outstretched arm. Final score: Wizards 118, Blazers 117.

"I'll give Portland credit," said Unseld Jr. "Obviously Simons got going. We've seen him. He's very capable of doing that. But I thought we showed some resilience... I thought we did some good things. We showed a little bit of mental and physical fortitude to make enough plays to win the game. That's what I told the guys. 'It's okay to win ugly. It's not always going to be clean and easy.' So that's growth for us."