Recap: Wizards fall to Suns 140-112

The shorthanded Washington Wizards fell to the red-hot Phoenix Suns by a final score of 140-112 on Sunday afternoon in D.C.

With Kyle Kuzma sidelined due to injury, Bilal Coulibaly earned his third career start and drew the tough task of defending one of the best scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant. Deni Avdija was guarding Devin Booker. And Jordan Poole was assigned to the third member of the Suns' big three -- Bradley Beal.

Unfortunately, for the Wizards, the Suns were on fire to start this game. They made their first four shots from the field, including one three, and knocked down both of their first two free throws. Before you knew it, Phoenix had a 21-7 lead and was in control of the game.

The Wizards fought hard and kept the game competitive, scoring the ball at a nice clip in the first half. Deni Avdija had it going from all three levels of the floor, scoring with efficiency and ease. He made his first five shots of the game, including two threes, and led the Wizards with 15 points at the break. But, it was the Suns who held a 79-58 advantage.

In the third quarter, it was more of the same for both Phoenix and Washington. The Wizards did their best to keep battling, but the Suns were lighting it up from all over the court. In Beal's return to D.C., he poured in a game-high 43 points on 16-of-21 shooting from the field, 4-of-5 shooting from deep, and 7-of-7 shooting from the free-throw line. Jusuf Nurkic was also a problem, notching 18 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, the result was essentially finalized. But, the Wizards continued to fight hard, giving valuable minutes to end-of-bench guys. Playing a primary role off the bench with Marvin Bagley III unable to suit up, Eugene Omoruyi posted a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Avdija led the Wizards in scoring with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from deep in just 25 minutes. Daniel Gafford scored 15 points in addition to grabbing seven rebounds. Tyus Jones dropped 14 points and eight assists.