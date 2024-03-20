Recap: Wizards fall to Rockets at Capital One Arena

The Washington Wizards squared off with the Houston Rockets for the second time in six days, with Tuesday night’s game being the final matchup of the season for the two teams. After a back-and-forth first half, the Rockets would pull away in the third quarter to get the win. Final score: Wizards 114 – Rockets 137.

Tuesday’s game started with the Rockets shooting the lights out as Jalen Green scored 14 points on 5-5 shooting in the first five minutes. In that time span, Houston would race out to a 21-13 lead on 87% from the field. However, the Wizards would find their groove as they chipped away Houston’s lead and pulled within 3 to end the frame. Corey Kispert led Washington in scoring with 13 in the quarter on 5-5 shooting.



In the second quarter the Wizards held the Rockets to just 34% shooting from the floor and 0-10 from beyond the arc. Jared Butler was the spark for the Wizards’ offense, scoring nine points and dishing out three assists while playing the entire quarter. The Wizards went into the halftime break down 60-57.

In the second half the Rockets went on a run as they ended the third quarter on a 25-6 run in the last 5:25 of the frame. The Rockets shot 66% from three as they outscored the Wizards by 16 in the quarter.

In the fourth the Wizards would continue to fight. Jules Bernard scored 15 of his career-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Rockets left Capital One Arena with a 137-114 win as Jalen Green tied a career-high with 42 points.