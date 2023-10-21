Recap: Wizards fall to Raptors 134-98 in 2023 preseason finale

The Washington Wizards entered Friday night's bout in Toronto undefeated in preseason play (3-0), but cold shooting and a tough night on the glass caused them to fall 134-98 to the Raptors.

Things started out nicely for the Wizards on Friday night. Tyus Jones hit Daniel Gafford for an alley-oop dunk for the first points of the night. Then, Bilal Coulibaly finished on a nice driving layup. After that, Deni Avdija splashed home a catch-and-shoot three to give the Wizards a quick 7-0 lead. After that, the Raptors turned up the heat and flipped the script.

They went on a massive 19-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back. The Wizards fought hard and hung around, keeping things close until midway through the third quarter when the Raptors started to slowly build on their lead. When the lead hit 20 with just under four minutes left in the third, it was all academic for the remainder of the game.

Despite the final score, there were some positive takeaways from Friday night's performance. For starters, Avdija looked tremendous. He missed the first two preseason games of the year and then had a tough offensive outing on Wednesday evening in New York. But this game was a whole different story for the fourth-year wing. He was aggressive from all three levels of the floor and had his jumper dialed in.

Avdija finished with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep in just 20 minutes of action. He also hauled in seven boards.