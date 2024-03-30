Recap: Wizards fall to Pistons

By Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports)

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Detroit Pistons 96-87 on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Here are three things that stood out about the game...

Almost a comeback

The Wizards overcame a sluggish start on the offensive end to erase a 19-point deficit against the Pistons, only to see Detroit lock back down defensively to pull out the victory.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Wizards to begin a six-game homestand. Washington won their previous three games before this stretch.

Deni Avdija had another big stat-line despite the loss. He pitched in with 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Wizards, though, shot just 40.9% from the field and 27.3% from three for the game. Combine that with 18 turnovers, a -12 deficit in free throw attempts and they just didn't have enough scoring to win. Their 87 points were a season-low.

"I feel like we did pick it up in the second half and I feel like if we did play the way we played in the second half the whole game, we would have won by 20," Avdija said.

"But we woke up late, it came down to the wire, we missed a couple shots and the game ran away."

Kispert came out hot

The Wizards scored 20 points in the first quarter of this game and Corey Kispert accounted for half of them. Kispert had 10 of his 23 points in his first nine minutes on the floor to set the stage for a big night. He shot 9-for-12 from the field and 5-for-7 from three, the latter highlighted by a stepback triple from long range in the first quarter.

Kispert's early contributions were much-needed as the rest of the team was slow to get going. The Wizards scored a season-low 40 points in the first half. Some of his teammates then found their groove after halftime, but without Kispert's hot shooting it could have been a different story.

"Corey kept us in the game with his offense for a while, but we let go. We didn't defend properly," interim head coach Brian Keefe.

Holmes was out

After leaving Wednesday's game in the second quarter with a left toe contusion, Richaun Holmes was sidelined for this one. Fortunately for the Wizards, they recently got Marvin Bagley III back from his weekslong absence due to a back issue, so he was able to step into the starting lineup and give them a solid game of 15 points and 11 rebounds against his former team.

Holmes is considered day-to-day according to interim head coach Brian Keefe. That means he should be back soon. With him out, the Wizards turned to Anthony Gill to play some extra minutes at the five. Rookie center Tristan Vukcevic also saw the floor for two minutes as the Wizards continue to work him in slowly.

It wasn't easy for any of them going up against Jalen Duren and the Pistons frontcourt. Detroit enjoyed a 52-to-46 edge in paint points. It was 32-to-18 in the first half.