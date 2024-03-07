Recap: Wizards fall to Magic, 119-109

The Washington Wizards started the game strong but a late push by the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter was too much to overcome. Final score: 119-109.

Both teams got their first points of the game on threes, with Jalen Suggs knocking it down from deep for the Magic, while Kyle Kuzma connected for the Wizards as the two teams traded the lead for the first six minutes of the game. The Wizards would take hold of the lead in the final minutes of the first quarter, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. The Wizards scored 18 points in the paint on their way to a 34-23 lead after the first 12 minutes.

In the second quarter Jordan Poole caught fire, scoring 11 points in just over two minutes to start the quarter. Poole scored 14 points in the frame, shooting 5-6 from the floor and knocking down four threes. The Wizards would extend their lead in the quarter to 21 before the Magic whittled the gap down to nine moments before a Jordan Poole three put the Wizards up 12 to end the half.

The second half saw the a back-and-forth game with each team trading leads from midway in the third quarter until the final four minutes of the fourth. The Magic would go on to pull away late, winning by a final score of 119-109. Orlando's Mo Wagner scored 14 in the fourth as the Magic shot 65% from the floor in the quarter.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring with 26, while Kyle Kuzma added 25.