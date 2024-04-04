Recap: Wizards fall to Lakers, 125-120

By Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports)



WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 125-120 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are three things that stood out about the game...

Narrow loss

One night after their big upset win over the Bucks, the Wizards fell to the Lakers at home in a close game that once again featured an undermanned rotation due to injuries.

The Wizards got out to a scorching start to build a 19-8 lead, but the Lakers led by 10 to end the first quarter and by 17 midway through the third. Washington, though, rallied to make it a two-point game in the fourth quarter before the Lakers pulled away.

The Wizards were already missing Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly, Richaun Holmes and Landry Shamet, plus Marvin Bagley III who got injured against Milwaukee. Deni Avdija also exited Wednesday's loss with a migraine.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring with 29 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. He shot 5-for-9 from three.

The Wizards now have five games left in the regular season and only two more at home. This was their final back-to-back of the year.

Kuzma returned

Though they remain banged up overall, the Wizards did get Kyle Kuzma back in the fold on Wednesday after a two-game absence due to a left heel contusion. That continued a trend for him this year. Five different times this season he has missed time due to an injury, but he has yet to miss more than two in a row.

Not only has Kuzma shown a tendency to recover quickly, he often plays well once he returns. Kuzma had 17 points, including 13 in the first half. He shot 7-for-16 from the field and 2-for-5 from three, adding 12 rebounds and three assists.

First start for Vukcevic

With Bagley III out, that meant another opportunity for rookie Tristan Vukcevic, this case his first NBA start. Fresh off his 14 points and seven rebounds against the Bucks, Vukcevic was relied on heavily once again in a matchup against one of the NBA's best big men in Anthony Davis.

Vukcevic fared well despite battling some early foul trouble. He ended up with a new career-high of 15 points (5-9 FG) with three rebounds and a block in 20 minutes. He played 31 minutes the night before, but with three fouls in his first eight minutes on the court, interim head coach Brian Keefe had to play it safe with both Bagley III and Holmes missing. Anthony Gill stepped in to take some center minutes, as did Eugene Omoruyi.