Recap: Wizards fall in Utah

The Washington Wizards ended their three-game road trip with a back-and-forth game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Jordan Poole had a monster first half as both teams lit up the scoreboard early, but the Jazz made a run down the stretch that was too much to overcome for the Wizards. Final score: Utah 127 – Washington 115.

The Wizards welcomed rookie Bilal Coulibaly back into the starting lineup after he had missed the previous two games with a right pelvic contusion. Kyle Kuzma got the scoring started for the Wizards, driving to the rim for a layup to put the first points of the game on the board. After some back-and-forth early on, the Wizards took the lead on a three from Tyus Jones and held it for the remainder of the first quarter. Jordan Poole entered the game with 6:14 on the clock and immediately made his presence felt, scoring 10 points over the next six minutes without missing a shot. At the end of the first 12 minutes the Wizards led 41-35.

Poole’s brilliance continued into second quarter. He would make his first eight field goal attempts of the game, including his first five threes, on his way to 23 points in the first half. Poole wouldn’t miss his first shot until 6:04 left in the second quarter. The Wizards led by as many as 14 in the half as they continued to push the pace. Both teams lit up the scoreboard in the first half, combining for 149 first half points as Washington went into the break up 75-74. Four different Wizards players recorded double-figure scoring in the first half, as Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones joined Jordan Poole in reaching that mark.

Both teams cooled off a bit in the third quarter as they each shot under 40% from the floor. Tyus Jones knocked down a pair of triples as he led the Wizards with 8 points in the frame as the Wizards would lead by as many as 10 at one point before ending the quarter down one.

The fourth quarter brought trouble for the Wizards, as the Jazz would go on a run propelled by an 11-0 stretch where Jordan Clarkson scored all of Utah’s points after the game was tied with just five minutes to go. Clarkson scored 12 of his 38 points in the fourth, while the Wizards struggled from the field as they shot just 4-20 in the quarter. Utah’s strong fourth propelled them to a 127-115 win.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring, finishing with 32 points – the third time in the last seven games he’s gone for 30+. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points and dished out 8 assists, while Tyus Jones put up 21 points and 6 assists for the Wizards. Deni Avdija led the team in rebounding with 11 to go along with his 16 points.