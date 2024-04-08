Recap: Wizards fall in Toronto

By Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports)

The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Sunday night. Here are three things that stood out about the game...

Battled back

The Wizards lost this game and trailed the Raptors for 47 of 48 minutes, yet they may be able to find a positive in how they nearly came back from a substantial deficit. The Raptors jumped out to a 29-point lead in the first quarter, at 42-13, but Washington then rallied to cut it all the way down to five with 25 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors were able to regain control and keep the Wizards at bay. But it was the type of effort that could have led to a different story if Washington didn't dig such a deep hole early on.

Jordan Poole was a major catalyst for keeping the Wizards in the game. He had 29 points and 12 assists, including eight dimes in the first half to key a 25-2 run. Poole shot 10-for-23 from the field and 4-for-10 from the perimeter. It was Poole's third straight game scoring 20-plus points and the sixth time in nine games he's recorded at least eight assists.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was also a standout in this one. He had one of the best games of his career with a season-high 16 points, a career-high 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. It was his first double-double.

Deni went off

At this point we're used to seeing Deni Avdija score a lot of points and put up big numbers in the box score, but Sunday's game was some of his best work. After scoring a modest four points in the first quarter, he popped off for 13 points in the second to reach halftime with 17.

Avdija finished the game with 32 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3PT) with 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. The only other player in franchise history to have at least those numbers in a game is the Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, who did it twice in 1975. Joel Embiid is the only other player to do it this NBA season. Avdija fills up the box score like few others can.

Kispert was hot

As dynamic as Poole and Avdija were, nobody had the hot hand quite like Corey Kispert. The third-year wing was on fire, shooting 7-for-13 overall and 5-for-7 from long range en route to 21 points. Just like Avdija, he had a big second quarter with 10 points as the Wizards were trying to climb back.

Kispert has made a career-high 173 threes on the season and has three more games to go. He is on track to set new career-highs in nearly every statistical category. That includes games played, as he tied a personal best with 78 games on Sunday and has a chance to pass that very soon.