Recap: Wizards fall in Memphis to the Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards came into Memphis fresh off of back-to-back victories ready to take on the Grizzles for the final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Grizzlies established their presence in the paint early, while a slow start for the Wizards was too much to overcome. Final score: Wizards 97 – Grizzlies 109.

The Wizards were without Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III on Tuesday night, leaving them shorthanded in the post. Kyle Kuzma once again moved over to center in the starting lineup, with several other players coming into the game to provide depth in the post.

Memphis’ Trey Jemison set the tone early with 10 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting in the first quarter. The Grizzlies were able to outscore the Wizards in the paint 42-22 in the first half, while also outrebounding Washington 32-16.

The Wizards were able to turn the tables in the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 28-24 in the paint but Memphis continued to have their way on the boards as they outrebounded the Wizards 21-12 in the second half.

The Wizards made a run in the third quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 33-25 and taking that momentum into the fourth where they went on a 15-4 run to cut the lead to just six. In the end, Washington wasn’t able to complete the comeback and Memphis came away with a 109-97 win.

Memphis also outscored the Wizards 23-2 in second chance points on the night. The Grizzles had 17 offensive rebounds and 19 second chance field goal attempts.

Kyle Kuzma had his ninth-straight game with 20+ points, scoring 24 to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Corey Kispert shot the lights out for the Wizards, shooting 5-7 from three on his way to 22 points in the game.