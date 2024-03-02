Recap: Wizards fall in Los Angeles to the Clippers

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Washington Wizards struggled to stop the high-powered Los Angeles Clippers offense. Despite a 32-point effort from Kyle Kuzma the Wizards fell 140-115.

Kuzma started the game hot, scoring 11 points in the first eight minutes as the Wizards kept pace with the Clippers. Kuzma shot 4-of-5 from the floor in the quarter, while knocking down three of his four three-point attempts. Paul George led the Clippers in scoring with 11 in the first quarter.

In the second the Wizards continued to fight, paced by Kuzma’s 15 in the quarter as he continued to have the hot hand. However, the Wizards could not contain the Clippers offense, as they scored 46 in the frame. James Harden caught fire, with the lefty knocking down five threes on his way to 21 points in the quarter.

In the second half the Wizards fell behind further, finding themselves outscored by the Clippers 31-21 in the third before matching the Clippers in scoring in the fourth.

Marvin Bagley III had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, with six of those boards coming off of the offensive glass.