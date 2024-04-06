Recap: Wizards fall in close contest with Trail Blazers

By Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports)

WASHINGTON – The Washington Wizards lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Here are three things that stood out about the game...

Close one

The Wizards finished off their longest homestand of the season on Friday night with a narrow loss to the Blazers, as they once again made do without many of their key players due to injury.

The Wizards hung around for the first three quarters, trying and trying to close the gap. They finally took the lead with 3:37 to go in the fourth, only for the Blazers to regain control and hold on for the win.

Rookie Tristan Vukcevic delivered his third consecutive career-high in scoring. He dropped 17 points (7-16 FG) with seven rebounds, two steals and a block, once again starting in the place of Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes. The Wizards were also without Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly and Landry Shamet.

This was the penultimate home game of the season for the Wizards. They have four more games and three of them will be on the road. Their final home game is next Friday against the Bulls.

Kispert and Poole

The Wizards' starting backcourt led the way on offense in the first half with Corey Kispert and Jordan Poole scoring 10 points apiece. Kispert ended up with 12 points and five assists. Poole, meanwhile, had a near double-double with 20 points and nine assists.

Kispert hit one of the better shots he's made all season in the second quarter. He drove from the top of the key off a pass from Poole and met Blazers rookie Duop Reath at the rim. Kispert hung in the air, then used his left hand to put the ball in on his way down. It was one of the more difficult layups he's made in his NBA career so far.

Poole had another solid game running point guard for the Wizards and keeping them in control. The team only had nine turnovers and got good looks, they just didn't make enough shots. Interim head coach Brian Keefe has praised Poole's steadiness lately in executing the offense.

Avdija played

The Wizards did not have Deni Avdija on their injury report entering Friday's game and that was good news, as he left their game on Wednesday against the Lakers with a migraine after taking an elbow to the head. Avdija has been an iron man for the Wizards the last three years and this season has been no different. Only Poole and Kispert (both 76 games) have played more than Avdija's 71 games.

Avdija was one of the Wizards' best players in this one. He had a team-high 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting plus 12 rebounds. It was the 14th 20-point game he's had this season, nearly double the previous three years of his career combined (8). He also now has 16 double-doubles this year after recording 16 total in his first three seasons.