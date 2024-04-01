Recap: Wizards fall at home to Miami Heat

By Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports)

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Miami Heat 119-107 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are three things that stood out about the game...

Home loss

The Wizards earned one of their best wins of the season three weeks ago on the road against the Heat, but it was Miami who pulled away to secure a victory in the rematch on Sunday night in D.C.

The game was tied at the end of the first quarter, but the Heat then outscored Washington by 15 across the second and third. They enjoyed an edge in several key categories including fastbreak points (21-to-15) and 3-point shooting (14 3PT-to-11 3PT).

"They had a little mini-run going into halftime and then they made a couple threes to start the third quarter," interim head coach Brian Keefe said.

"We actually just missed some shots that were wide open, so the process was good... credit to our guys, we got it down to 10 with four to go. We made a nice push at the end, so I was really happy with that part."

The Wizards were playing without a bunch of key rotation players including Kyle Kuzma and Richaun Holmes, who were considered questionable in the leadup to the game but ruled out just before tipoff. Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet remain out, plus Bilal Coulibaly who is done for the season.

Gill came through

With so many regulars out with injuries, the opportunity is there in the Wizards' rotation for players who don't often play big minutes to step up. Anthony Gill was among those who took advantage on Sunday against the Heat by tying a career-high with 18 points. He shot 7-for-12 from the field and 1-for-2 from three and also had four rebounds.

Gill had eight of his points in the first quarter and had 12 by halftime, getting many of his buckets on scrappy plays around the rim. He played 20 minutes as he stepped in for Holmes as the backup center to Marvin Bagley III. Gill has now played at least 15 minutes in six of the Wizards' last eight games after only doing so twice in the team's previous 68 games of the season.

"My team just put me in the right position. I didn't do anything special, I was literally laying the ball in underneath the basket a lot of the times," Gill said.

"That's because of [Jordan Poole's] penetration or [Deni Avdija's] penetration or Jared Butler's penetration. All those things kind of added up to me getting buckets."

Butler also had himself a game in an elevated role. He pitched in with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) and seven assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Kuzma's injury

Kuzma's name was added to a long injury list before this game with a right heel contusion. According to Keefe, it occurred in the Wizards' last game against the Pistons on Friday. Exactly how he hurt his heel is not clear, but Keefe did say he is considered day-to-day.

Kuzma is a bit banged up at the moment because he has also been dealing with left shoulder soreness. That injury forced him to miss three of the Wizards' previous seven games and he has been managing it during the games he has played with tape on his left shoulder.

Kuzma, 28, has appeared in 69 games this season, his most since 2018-19. He is averaging career-highs in points (22.3/g), field goal percentage (46.3%) and assists (4.2/g).