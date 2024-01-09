Recap: Wizards fall 136-128 to Thunder in hard-fought battle

The Washington Wizards got quality offensive outings from their top guys but it wasn't enough to hang with Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down the stretch. Final score: Thunder 136, Wizards 128.

Going up against a team like Oklahoma City is never easy. Their top-end talent is elite, and they have a balanced and deep supporting cast to boot. Washington knew they'd be in for a tough game, but they were ready for the challenge.

Deni Avdija drew the nearly impossible assignment of guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and did everything he could to make things tough on the All-NBA point guard, but Gilgeous-Alexander is used to seeing stingy defense and has every move in the book to counteract it. Avdija was giving it his all, but Gilgeous-Alexander was getting switches, attacking in the pick-and-roll, and simply making tough shots.

Despite having to expend loads of energy on defense, Avdija was still able to make his mark on the offensive end of the floor. He was using his strength to finish through defenders at the rim and scored two of the Wizards' first three buckets. He went on to finish the game with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field while adding four rebounds and four assists.

Kyle Kuzma, the other starting swingman for the Wizards, had a rough beginning to this game. He was getting to his spots, but couldn't get his jumper to fall. Still, he stayed engaged on both ends of the court, rebounding and defending at a high level. Eventually, the tide turned and Kuzma started to find his rhythm.

Late in the second quarter, Kuzma turned it on. He got to the rim and converted on opportunity after opportunity after opportunity. By halftime, Kuzma had piled up 14 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. The Wizards trailed by six.

In the third quarter, it was time for a Poole Party. After a slow first half (five points), Poole had everything working in his favor coming out of the break. He was getting out in transition, crossing over defenders, and hitting smooth pull-up threes with ease. He dropped 15 points in the quarter and had the DMV rocking. The Wizards had trimmed the lead to five heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City got off to a good start in the fourth quarter, going on a quick 10-2 burst and extending their lead to a game-high 13 points. Washington continued to fight and pulled within two possessions, but ultimately, Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Jalen Williams took control when it mattered most.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 32 points. Holmgren was right behind him with 31 of his own on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from deep. Williams notched a 21-point, 10-assist double-double.

As for the Wizards, Poole dropped a team-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from deep in 29 minutes. Kuzma scored 22 points, hauled in 15 boards, and dished out five assists. And Tyus Jones tallied 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to go along with nine assists and three steals.

"I thought we had a pretty good tempo," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "We were well organized, so I thought there was a lot of progress there offensively. Some good stretches defensively, but those stretches weren't quite long enough."