Recap: Wizards fall 131-127 to Spurs

In a wild game of runs, the Washington Wizards fell to the San Antonio Spurs by a final score of 131-127. Marvin Bagley III posted his second-straight 20+ point, 10+ rebound double-double.

The main story heading into this game was the first meeting at the NBA level for former Metropolitans 92 teammates Bilal Coulibaly and Victor Wembanyama, two youngsters selected in the top seven of the 2023 NBA Draft. The matchup lived up to the hype as both players had a massive impact on the game.

Washington started the game with Deni Avdija as the primary defender on Wembanyama, opting to go with strength and physicality over pure height. It worked relatively well early on as Wembanyama had difficulties getting to his spots cleanly. He was held to just six points in the first half.

For the Wizards, Bagley was the man who had it going early. Coming on the heels of his loud Wizards debut on Thursday, he put up a quick 13 points in the first eight minutes of the game, much to the delight of his new home crowd.

"He's done a really good job in two games with a limited package of plays," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "Just plays to his strengths, doesn't try to do anything out of character, has really good feel for the game defensively... As we grow with him, he'll get more comfortable with what we're trying to do and I think that will help him."

At the half, the Spurs held a 72-66 lead behind 40 points in the paint. Bagley (13 points) and Jordan Poole (10 points) were the only two Wizards to reach double figures in the first half, while Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan combined for 29 on 11-of-15 shooting from the field for San Antonio.

Behind an electric start to the third quarter for Wembanyama, the Spurs held onto their tight lead until the Wizards made a late push to tie it up at 100 apiece heading into the final frame. That's where things got really interesting.

Avdija was the lone starter on the court for the Wizards to start the fourth quarter. He was joined by Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, Coulibaly, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. That five-man lineup was getting buckets and stops, energizing the Capital One Arena crowd.

Kispert and Coulibaly were the two main offensive catalysts. In the first seven minutes of the fourth, Kispert scored eight points and Coulibaly scored seven, helping the Wizards build a 121-109 lead.

Then, things went south. The Spurs started to make tough shots, the Wizards went cold, and before you knew it, Wembanyama splashed a three to cap a 12-0 run and tie the game with two minutes remaining. It was a tense finish, but the Spurs executed better down the stretch and came away with the win. Wembanyama finished the night with a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and six blocks.

For Washington, Bagley led the team in points and rebounds with 21 and 12. Kispert, Poole, and Avdija each contributed 16. And Coulibaly dropped 14 on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from deep.

"It was a fun time," said Coulibaly when asked about playing against Wembanyama for the first time. "Just happy for each other. We grew up together, playing together when we were like 12. And now we're playing in the league against each other... I can't wait to win that next game."