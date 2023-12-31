Recap: Wizards fall 130-126 to Hawks on New Year's Eve in D.C.

Despite a season-high 38 points from Kyle Kuzma and a late rally from the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks got huge performances from their big three, and it was enough to close out the game. Final score: Hawks 130, Wizards 126.

The Wizards got off to a furious start on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks won the tip, but Tyus Jones collected a steal on the first possession of the game and hit Deni Avdija for an easy breakaway dunk. On the next possession, Jordan Poole leaked out for another easy fastbreak bucket. Before the Hawks knew what hit them, the Wizards had built a 17-4 lead to start the game, and Kuzma was on fire.

Kuzma was finding the open space in the halfcourt and his teammates were finding him for spot-up 3-point opportunities. At the end of the first quarter, he had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep.

Throughout the entirety of the second quarter, the Hawks had everything working. Trae Young started to cook. Jalen Johnson was getting to the rim and finishing with authority. And Dejounte Murray was quietly solid. Thanks to a huge second quarter, the Hawks took a 70-58 lead at the half.

The Wizards did all they could to hang around in the second half, but Young continued to play like a superstar and Murray and Johnson continued to play like elite sidekicks. Young finished the game with 40 points and 13 assists. Murray notched 32 points. And Jalen Johnson recorded a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double.

With 2:08 left in the game, the Hawks took a 15-point lead on a deep three from Young, and at the time, it felt like the dagger.

But Washington didn't quit. They kept playing hard, attacking to the rim, and competing on defense. They spent the next two minutes going on an 18-6 run, cutting the Hawks lead to three points after a poster dunk from Kuzma.

From there, the Wizards were forced to continue playing the foul game, and Murray ultimately knocked down the biggest free throw of the afternoon, putting the game out of reach.

"To our guys' credit, they kept playing," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "Down 15 with [2:08] left, able to just extend the game as best we could and give ourselves a chance."

Kuzma capped the calendar year with a season-high 38 points on 15-of-31 shooting from the field and 7-of-18 shooting from deep to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Deni Avdija was sensational once again, notching his second straight double-double with 17 points and 12 boards. Corey Kispert continued his stretch of nice play, tallying 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

The result of this game really boiled down to the simplest part of basketball: shot making. The Wizards took a franchise-record 53 threes and only connected on 17 of them (32.1%). Conversely, the Hawks made 37.5% of their deep balls.

"We were in the ball game," said Kuzma. "I think we just didn't hit shots. We had a lot of great open looks as a collective, and sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. But we gave ourselves a chance."