Recap: Wizards fall 130-110 to Nuggets in Denver

In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Washington Wizards fell to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets by a final score of 130-110.

Tyus Jones got the Wizards started with his patented smooth floater on their first offensive possession of the game, but after that, the well immediately dried up for the Wizards. They were getting good looks but the shots were coming up empty. For the Nuggets, they immediately hopped back into their championship groove. The ball was swinging. They were finding cracks in the defense. And most of all, Nikola Jokic was playing like the 2x MVP that he is. The Nuggets took the first lead of the game and never looked back.

By halftime, the Nuggets had extended their lead to 23 points (72-49) behind 52 points in the paint and a 10/14/9 slash line from Jokic. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole were doing their best to keep the Wizards afloat. Kuzma led the team with 15 points at the break, while Poole contributed 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

In the third quarter, things got interesting. After falling behind by a game-high 28 points, the Wizards responded with a massive 15-1 run to get them back into the ball game. The catalyst of the run? Eugene Omoruyi.

Omoruyi didn't log any first-half minutes, but he checked in with 4:52 left in the third quarter and brought an immediate burst of energy with him. In those final five minutes of the third, Omoruyi was wreaking havoc on defense, coming up with three steals, and doing a nice job of turning those defensive stops into quality looks on offense. Continued bucket-getting from Kuzma helped out, as well.

Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets relied on their championship pedigree to help carry them to the finish line, and they wouldn't be denied. Final score: Nuggets 130, Wizards 110.

Kuzma led the Wizards in scoring with 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Tyus Jones was also impactful, dropping 13 points and 14 assists on the evening.