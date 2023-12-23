Recap: Wizards fall 129-118 to Warriors in final game of West Coast road trip

The Washington Wizards wrapped up their grueling West Coast road trip on Friday night in San Francisco against the Warriors. The Wizards fought hard, but an offensive explosion in the second and third quarters from Steph Curry was too much to overcome. Final score: Warriors 129, Wizards 118.

The first quarter of this game showed positive returns for Washington. Kyle Kuzma was doing a little bit of everything. Jordan Poole was aggressive and confident. And best of all, the defense was solid. Tyus Jones drew the initial assignment on Steph Curry and did as good of a job as anyone could hope against a player of Curry's caliber. After the first 12 minutes, Curry was held to three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. As a team, the Warriors were 2-11 from deep.

The second quarter is when everything started to change. Corey Kispert and Poole kept the Wizards in the game with tough shot-making, but Curry caught fire. Despite his aforementioned slow start, he finished the first half with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from three.

Curry's flame managed to stay lit through the halftime break and into the third quarter where he'd knock down four more threes on five attempts. After three quarters, Curry had 30 points and the Warriors had an 18-point lead they'd never relinquish.

Poole led the way for the Wizards with 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Kispert (18 points), Daniel Gafford (15 points), and Jones (14 points) all joined Poole in double figures.