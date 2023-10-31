Recap: Wizards fall 126-107 to Celtics in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Wizards battled hard at home, but a combined 69 points for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was too much to overcome. Final score: Celtics 126, Wizards 107.

Prior to Monday night's game, the last time the Celtics came into Capital One Arena was in March of 2023. In that game, the Wizards dominated the Celtics by a final score of 130-111. This time around, it looked like the Celtics were out for vengeance. They started the game on fire.

With Daniel Gafford sidelined due to an ankle injury, the Wizards started the game with a small-ball lineup of Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija, and Kyle Kuzma (Coulibaly set a Wizards franchise record as the youngest player to start in a game at 19 years and 96 days old). With no Gafford, the Celtics asserted themselves down low right away. Their first eight points came in the paint. After that, the Wizards were forced to adjust and the three-point line was opened up.

Jaylen Brown was the primary threat from deep in the first half. He dropped 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from behind the arc in the first two quarters, helping the Celtics at one point take a 73-39 lead.

The Wizards showed fight, going on a quick 10-0 burst toward the end of the second quarter, narrowing the gap slightly before the break. At halftime, the Celtics led 77-51. In the second half, the Wizards fought hard but it was too little, too late. The damage was already done.

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Wizards with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and four assists.