Recap: Wizards fall 125-109 to Clippers

After a back-and-forth first half, a massive third quarter for Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers pushed them to a win over the Washington Wizards in D.C. Final score: Clippers 125, Wizards 109.

Kyle Kuzma kicked this game off with a corner three on the very first possession of the game. That set the tone for Kuzma's first half. He was on fire from all three levels of the floor. It felt like every time he got to his spot, he was going to find a way to put the ball in the hoop. Sometimes he was using his size to attack the basket. Other times he was hitting jumpers over the outstretched arms of defenders.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, Kuzma wasn't the only one who had it going early. Leonard and the Clippers started the game with a barrage of threes. Their first seven shots of the game were from beyond the arc and four of them found the bottom of the net.

At the halftime break, the Clippers held a 66-60 lead behind Leonard's 19 points. Kuzma led the way for Washington with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from deep.

The third quarter is when things took a turn for the worse. The Clippers started on a 9-0 run, extending their lead to 15 points. They didn't cool off, and the Wizards' offense (without Jordan Poole, who was ruled out shortly before game time with a non-covid illness), struggled through bouts of stagnation. At the end of the third quarter, the Clippers established a 106-79 lead and the game was essentially wrapped up.

"They made a quick burst in that third quarter," said interim head coach Brian Keefe. "We had more turnovers than we probably would've liked that quarter that led to some runouts. So that was the quarter that really got us. That was the difference in the game."